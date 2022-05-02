Heartbreak at Drake: Mason City beats Cedar Falls by a dive

At the Drake Relays on Saturday, it seemed only fitting that the last race of the day would be the grand finale. The boys’ 4x400 relay would more than deliver for the few freezing fans remaining in the stands. The night before, Cedar Falls had finished in fifth place in the preliminary to qualify for the finals. While they’d won this event last year at state, it was with all different runners. Now, eyes were on four other teams to win.

Cedar Falls begged to differ.

At the starting gun, freshman Jordan Townsend sprinted forward and put Cedar Falls in the middle at fourth place, with Johnston leading the way. He handed it off to Derek Woods, who burst ahead to put the Tigers in third place at the 800-meter mark.

But Mason City junior James Fingalsen had gone even faster, starting the leg in fifth but but taking the lead when he passed Valley West Des Moines.

Meanwhile, Woods handed the baton to junior Ben Roussell, who would ignite from his first step.

“Those guys were going really fast, they were pushing me,” Roussell said. “And I just trusted the process, trusted our great coaching and I trusted that I was going to be able to have it at the end and have a good kick.”

In 50.48 seconds, Roussell’s strides would carry him and Cedar Falls past Noah Crascraft of Valley West Des Moines and push him past Mason City sophomore Ra’Shaun Wynter. Cedar Falls was in the lead coming into the anchor.

Running the final 400 meters, junior Cayden Schellhorn was determined to finish the job and take the Drake title home for Cedar Falls, but Mason City junior Kaden Tyler had motivations of his own.

At their last meet, Schellhorn had beaten Tyler in the same event. With the desire for payback, Tyler hurled himself forward until they were shoulder to shoulder, just inches away from the finish. Without hesitation he dove, inching past Schellhorn.

“On that corner, I was like, ‘I’m going to get my leg back. I’m going to get it back,’” Tyler said. “But I caught him, I jumped for it, and we won.”

Cedar Falls finished at 3:21.59, Mason City at 3:21.55. By a difference .04 seconds, Mason City won a great victory, and Cedar Falls was dealt a tough loss.

However, regardless of the outcome, Cedar Falls coach Dirk Homewood said he was proud of Townsend, Woods, Roussell and Schellhorn. Their finish was a testament to what they’ve learned in training and on the track. He also expressed confidence in their performance leading up to the state finals.

“I thought our kids did an excellent job of stepping on the track today in less-than-ideal conditions. … And you know, we’ve got three more weeks in our season and we’re not done yet,” Homewood said. “So we’re going to go back to the workout plan and continue to get better, and hopefully in May, Mother Nature will give us a little bit better weather conditions and we come up with another memorable race.”

The 2022 State Championships are scheduled to start May 19, also at Drake.

“He got me this time,” Schellhorn said. “He just wanted it a little more than I did, I guess. But we’ll be back here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0