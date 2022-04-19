Gordy Yuska Wahawk Relays offer glimpse of area talent ahead of Drake Relays

A myriad of local schools competed at the Gordy Yuska Wahawk Relays as one of the final opportunities for athletes to punch their tickets to the Drake Relays.

Only two Mason City relay teams managed to record a mark strong enough to qualify for the event.

With six event wins in the boy's competition, Cedar Falls came away with the team victory with a score of 227.5.

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks earned three event wins while earning a score of 117.

Waterloo West had one event win and a team score of 73.

Waterloo East did not pick up any event wins and finished with a team score of 39.

The girl's portion of the meet was not scored as it only consisted of relays.

Waterloo East's girl's squad recorded a number of strong performances including a win in the sprint medley relay.

Trojans head coach Wilmot Wellington said he was pleased with his team's performance despite no new qualifications for the Drake Relays.

"We did great," Wellington said. "I think we came and did good. I cannot wait to see what they can do on Thursday with the nice warm weather."

He added that he expects a new qualification from his sprint medley and 4x200-meter relays in the next meet.

"Sprint Med--I think we just barely missed it here tonight," Wellington said. "4x200--I am sure we had it in the bag, but we had a little hiccup on our third exchange...so, we have to fix that."

BOY'S TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Jack Aitchison, Dubuque Senior: 11.71; 2. Jacob Kieler, Cedar Falls: 11.72; 3. Nick Lambe, Dubuque Senior: 11.79; 200--1. Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock: 23.51; 2. Ryan Folkerts, Waverly-Shell Rock: 23.56; 3. Zander White, Cedar Falls: 23.74; 400--1. Easton Stackis, Dubuque Senior: 51.23; 2. Matthew Kruse, Dubuque Senior: 51.33; 3. Jordan Townsend, Cedar Falls: 51.77; 800--1. Nick Kepford, Waverly-Shell Rock: 2:02.69; 2. Ty Pinty, Dubuque Senior: 2.08.84; 3. Colby Cryer, Cedar Falls: 2:09.44; 1600--1. Breyden Christensen, Mason City: 4:50.95; 2. Cole Oftedahl, Dubuque Senior: 4:54.47; 3. Kyle Westhoff, Cedar Falls: 4:55.78; 3200--1. Jake Considine, Cedar Falls: 10:46.96; 2. Kieran De Groote, Cedar Falls: 10:54.27; 3. Andrew Cummer, Waverly-Shell Rock: 11:01.93; 110 Hurdles--1. Kale Hobart, Mason City: 15.33; 2. Matthew Kruse, Dubuque Senior: 15.85; 3. Sidney Atkins, Cedar Falls: 16.18; 400 Hurdles--1. Matthew Kruse, Dubuque Senior: 57.47; 2. Ian Lucas, Waterloo East: 57.66; 3. Kale Hobart, Mason City: 57.78; 4x100 Relay--1. Cedar Falls A: 43.92; 2. Mason City A: 44.80; 3. Waterloo East A: 45.31; 4x200 Relay--1. Waterloo West A: 1:32.69; 2. Dubuque Senior A: 1:34.50; 3. Mason City A: 1:35.93; 4x400 Relay--1. Mason City A: 3:29.21; 2. Waterloo West A: 3:35.45; 3. Cedar Falls A: 3:39.20; 4x800 Relay--1. Cedar Falls A: 8:18.63; 2. Mason City A: 8:39.83; 3. Waterloo West A: 8:42.29; Sprint Medley--1. Cedar Falls A: 1:37.39; 2. Dubuque Senior A: 1:39.46; 3. Waverly-Shell Rock A: 1:41.14; Distance Medley--1. Mason City A: 3:35.49*; 2. Cedar Falls A: 3:38.12; 3. Dubuque Senior A: 3:58.04; Shuttle Hurdle--1. Mason City A: 1:04.08; 2. Cedar Falls A: 1:05.71; 3. Waverly-Shell Rock A: 1:08.77; High Jump--1. Kale Hobart, Mason City: 5-10.00; 2. Reid Johnson, Mason City: J5-10.00; 3. Isaac Gooch, Dubuque Senior: 5-08.00; Long Jump--1. Darian Davis, Mason City: 21-2.25; 2. Tyree Gardner, Waterloo West: 21-0.25; 3. Justyn Rivera, Mason City: 20-0.75; Shot Put--1. Jake Walker, Waverly-Shell Rock: 51-03.25; 2. Kjuan Owens, Waterloo East: 47-02.25; 3. Van Wasicek, Mason City: 45-06.00; Discus--1. Michael Willis, Mason City: 129-02; 2. Aiden Perez, Waterloo West: 128-03; 3. Jake Peters, Cedar Falls: 122-05; 100 Wheelchair--1. Koda Beland, Cedar Falls: 25.79; 2. Xavier Conlin, Cedar Falls: 35.32; 200 Wheelchair--1. Koda Beland, Cedar Falls: 47.79; 2. Xavier Conlin, Cedar Falls: 1:15.63;

GIRL'S TOP FINISHERS: 4x100 Relay--1. Mason City A: 50.98*; 2. Waterloo East A: 51.32; 3. Waterloo West A: 53.64; 4x200 Relay--1. Mason City A: 1:49.69; 2. Waterloo West A: 1:51.00; 3. Cedar Falls A: 1:51.75; 4x400 Relay--1. Cedar Falls A: 4:11.36; 2. Cedar Falls B: 4:18.79; 3. Waterloo West A: 4:22.87; 4x800 Relay--1. Cedar Falls A: 10:00.84; 2. Marshalltown A: 10:06.34; 3. Cedar Falls B: 10:47.25; Sprint Medley--1. Waterloo East A: 1:53.71; 2. Cedar Falls A: 1:54.21; 3. Waterloo West A: 2:02.88; Shuttle Hurdle--1. Mason City A: 1:08.56; 2. Cedar Falls A: 1:08.61; 3. Cedar Falls B: 1:14.75;

*-denotes Drake Relay Blue Standard

