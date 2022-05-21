Go with the Flow: Go-Hawks senior reflects on up-and-down final season, looks ahead to college competition

DES MOINES -- The sun poked out and the temperature remained cool for the final day of his prep career.

Waverly-Shell Rock senior Nick Kepford battled poor conditions all season from strong wind gusts to heavy rain. Kepford said the season has been tough.

“This season was all ups and downs,” Kepford said. “Mentally, we were upset.”

However, Kepford said the Go-Hawks coaching staff had preached a message of positive thinking to calm their disappointment with the season.

“You cannot control the uncontrollable, just go with your gut, go with the flow and see what happens,” Kepford said.

With his coaches’ message in mind, Kepford managed to qualify for his second state meet in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.

With both races scheduled to run on Saturday, the final day of the meet, Kepford said he entered competition ready to cap his career with a strong showing.

“I have nothing left in the tank,” Kepford said. “Give it my all.”

Seeded third heading into the 800, Kepford said he planned to follow the lead pack and focus on sticking as closing as possible.

“Run with the lead pack and stick with them the entire time,” Kepford said. “When I first started off, I kind of got boxed in a little bit…but once I got out, my stride opened up again.”

A time of 1:58.02 in the 800, a personal best time for Kepford, placed him fifth. Then later Saturday, Kepford ran another PR in the 1,600 taking fifth once again in 4:22.67.

“It is just a great achievement especially at this high of a level,” Kepford said. “I am just proud of how everything went.”

Despite feeling proud of the accomplishment, Kepford said even as a freshman he knew that he could be among the best in the state because of his older brother, Sam Kepford.

“I knew in my head that that was my goal,” Kepford said. “My older brother, he led the path. Without him, I would not be where I am now.”

Kepford added that his older brother not only set the stage and standard, but assisted Kepford every step along the way in his journey to becoming a formidable distance runner as well.

“My brother, when he started getting hard into running, he would take me down, run trails,” Kepford said. “He helped get my perfect training, get me where I am now and help motivate me.”

After the younger Kepford finishes his time at Waverly-Shell Rock, he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and compete in cross country and track for the Eagles. This next chapter, according to the senior, helps him get through the emotions of his final prep meet.

“It is not as hard on the heart knowing that I still have some more competition the next four years,” Kepford said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0