DES MOINES — Carlee Rochford struggled with her foot placement during the Class 2A girls’ long jump competition on Thursday.

But, as the New Hampton senior took the runway for her final attempt, she remembered advice from her last conversation with her Grandpa Jerry, who passed during her freshman season.

“The last conversation we had when he was in the hospital,” Rochford said. “He was talking to me about long jump. That is how important my long jump was to him. He was talking to me about where my foot needed to be.”

“So, I definitely think he was with me on that jump.”

Rochford leapt 17-feet, 10-inches to earn the state title on the competition’s final jump. With six top seven finishes in her career, Rochford finally claimed that elusive gold medal.

“It has not even set in yet,” Rochford said. “I have worked hard for this. This was what my goal, all year, has been.”

Rochford credited her experience in previous state meets for guiding her through the pressure-cooker environment.

“I have jumped at Drake since I was a sophomore,” Rochford said. “Being here, I had a lot of composure.”

According to New Hampton head coach Jeanette Laures, the senior took advantage of every opportunity to get better throughout her time in high school.

“Carlee is one of the hardest working people that I know,” Laures said. “Not only is she a three-sport athlete. She is the one that is in the weight room all the time—outside of her season…She has worked incredibly hard for this moment.”

Assistant coach Brian Schmitt, and the Chickasaws horizontal jumps coach, said Rochford did not to make any adjustments to her technique after placing third in 2022.

“She has been doing it so long, [I have] utter faith in her to make those subtle changes,” Schmitt said. “On her last jump, she told us, ‘I got this.’ So, that confidence is a large part to do with it as well.”

He also added the third-place finish helped motivate her during this past offseason.

“She is a competitive kid,” Schmitt said. “She was upset. She thought she could have won it last year. That provides that drive in the offseason.”

Charlee Morton a champion...again: All eyes were on Hampton-Dumont-CAL Charlee Morton in the Class 3A girls discus throw Thursday. The sophomore put up a qualifying toss of 141 feet to earn the top seed at the 2023 state track meet in Des Moines.

Morton dominated the competition from the start at Drake Stadium, claiming a gold medal as her longest throw soared 137’ 6.” She breezed past the field, besting second-place Ciara Heffron of Knoxville by nearly two feet.

Morton picked her first state title in the discus this year. She finished seventh in the event at the state meet in 2022.

“I was just so happy, I almost started crying,” Morton said. “It’s just such a great feeling, doing it at the Drake Relays and doing it here. I’m so glad I got to do it at both. It just shows how much I can grow in the next few years.”

Morton is one event away from sweeping all of Iowa’s major throwing competitions in 2023. She won the shot put and the discus at the Drake Relays with tosses of 146’ 3” and 43’ 3.5.”

Morton will have a chance to win the Class 3A girls shot put on Friday at 2 p.m. She is the No. 2 seed in the event with a qualifying throw of 41’ 10.5.”

— Logan Shanks, Mason City Globe Gazette Intern

Trainor takes second in strong 3,000 competition: Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor found her niche this season.

A year ago, as a sophomore, Trainor placed ninth in the class 2A 800-meter run. However, after the 2022 cross country season, she is a distance runner.

Trainor earned the top seed time in the girls’ 3000-meter run, clocking a qualifying time of 10:34.38. On Thursday, Trainor cut nearly 11 seconds off that time, running a 10:23.65 and taking second in a strong field.

“It felt good to get pushed,” Trainor said. “Obviously, I was going for gold, but I am not upset because I ran my hardest.”

Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie took gold with a strong kick on the final lap, creating enough distance to keep Trainor at bay in the home stretch.

“This was my first time racing against her,” Trainor said. “So, I did not really know how she would finish, but I am glad it could push me.”

Trainor said the opportunity to race in a strong field will pay dividends tomorrow and next season.

Collins’ expectations remain high: Charles City’s Keely Collins was disappointed with her performance Thursday at Drake Stadium. The junior placed fifth in the Class 3A girls high jump with a top leap of 5’ 4.”

“It was definitely a rough day,” Collins said. “I started off pretty good, and I just kept not doing as great. Then, it just ended.”

Collins cleared the first three heights of the competition without a strike. When the bar was raised to 5’ 4,” however, Collins incurred two strikes before she leapt over the bar. At 5’ 6,” Collins racked up three strikes.

“This is probably the worst I’ve jumped all year,” Collins said. “There’s no reason for it. It just happened.”

Collins still has one high school season left to capture a state title, and she knows she will have to do a lot of work to rise to the top of the podium.

“Really, I just need to put in the practice, put in the work,” Collins said. “A lot of it is about your mindset. My mindset wasn’t great today. Next year, hopefully it’s better.”

— Austin Hanson, Mason City Globe Gazette Sports Reporter

Other top performances from session two:

Osage’s Katelyn Johnston took sixth in the girls’ class 2A 3,000 meter run with a time of 10:38.32.

Denver senior Natalie Demai qualified for the class 2A girls 200-meter dash finals with a time of 25.87—the sixth fastest qualifying time. The 200-meter final takes place on Saturday at 1:55 p.m.

Decorah’s Lani Hubka qualified for the class 3A 200-meter dash with a time of 26.14. The 200-meter final takes place on Saturday at 1:55 p.m.

Grundy Center’s 4x800 meter relay team of Laney Dole, Ellery Luhring, Karlee Lynch and Grace Storjohann placed sixth in the event, running a season-best 9:50.00.

Osage’s Jacey Johnston placed third in the girls’ class 2A 400 meter dash with a time of 58.27.