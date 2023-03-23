CEDAR FALLS – The girls’ track and field team for Cedar Falls High School had some losses to graduation that will be felt this year, but according to head coach Chris Wood, they’re by no means hurting for talent.

Key contributors to last year’s team like Maddy McFarland and Myah Brinker are gone. However, they have a strong core of sophomores and juniors who have had plenty of time to develop as athletes and leaders for the Tigers. State qualified hurdlers Paige Paup and Lauren Waskow (both juniors) are two athletes named by Wood who has high hopes for this year.

“We’ve got some definite seniors who will step up in certain spots, but in terms of what will probably be our end-of-the-year lineup, it will still be... young,” Wood said. “Which is good for future years.”

The girls showed what they were capable of at the Dickinson Relays, with what Wood said was a strong performance. The 4x800s had run the fastest time since Wood started coaching, with sophomores Josee Simonson and Ruby Schillinger being key components of the relay with six-second personal records.

Wood added that everyone on the team has bought in, giving him high hopes for Cedar Falls this year and while he’ll miss his graduating talent, he’s excited to see the underclassmen shine.

“We have a really optimistic season ahead of us,” Wood said. “We’re going to have to have some individuals take leadership roles that I don’t know that they would expect to in our short sprints group, but at the same time, I think they’ve got experience being out at Drake and at state already, so it’s going to be kind of passing that torch on to the younger athletes to show them what they’ve learned.”

Waterloo East

Waterloo East coach William Muhammad says he’s excited for the 2023 season. He knows what the girls are capable of. In fact, he just spent the winter coaching some of them through the best girls’ basketball season East has had in 16 years.

At the heart of that success were sisters Nyla and Miah Norman, who are also the best sprinters on the Trojans’ roster.

“Transitioning from basketball, obviously overall, it helps their intensity and their competitiveness,” Muhammad said. “And so that competitive edge in basketball and the success we had this year in basketball… so that momentum, we’re just trying to carry over into girls’ track.”

Besides the Norman’s, East also has senior Mya Johnson to run long distance. Muhammad says enthusiasm is high and the girls are bought in and ready to compete.

“We have a lot of young girls out, a lot of freshmen and a lot of new sophomores who have decided to come out this year, so our numbers are around 40 right now, which is a pretty good size our girls’ track program,” Muhammad said. “So we’re all about building the program back up and I think we have a good shot of qualifying a high number of girls for the state track meet as well.”

Waterloo West

Coach Lincoln Vorba and the girls at Waterloo West are finishing up their indoor meets and are ready for the outdoor season. The fact that the Wahawk girls are out and running in the Iowa winter, he said, is a testament to how committed they are to making the most of this season.

“We’re once again just really looking forward to and enthused about the girls’ energy, their attitudes that they’re bringing each day,” Vorba said. “It’s always a challenge early on in the year when the weather’s not always cooperating, but the kids have really done a tremendous job of coming to practice each day motivated and enthusiastic.”

West has a core of young talent like junior Charlotte Gettman, who has established herself as one of the strongest long-distance runners in the school’s history, along with sophomores Emma Beckman and Jada Smith.

Leading that youthful talent are a group of seniors like Gabby Burton, Jaelyn Rose and Cassie Graff. Combined, Vorba expects great things from his team.

“We’re blessed to have some really good leaders that are doing things the right way and finding out that some of our seniors have done a phenomenal job of leading by example – doing things the right way,” Vorba said.

Columbus Catholic

The Sailors graduated seniors Lauren Bash and Ava Leslie last year, but Columbus Catholic coach Nick Bellamy expects that even if meets aren’t won, they’ll take athletes to state.

After a breakout year in basketball, freshman Sophia Keys is now ready to start her high school track career, having won state long jump in junior high. Three quarters of their 4x100 and 4x200 runners are also coming back. Last year, they placed in the dstrict, but failed to reach state and are hungry for another shot. Returning talents like Haile Frost and Kamryn Reginold will form the base of the base for this talent.

It’s a small roster, but Bellamy says it’s by no means lacking potential.

“I took over the track program here last year and as a small school without a track, you find a lot of hard things, but the kids work really hard,” Bellamy said. “They listen well. We do the little things right and we do them a lot, so I think that adds up for us.”

Valley Lutheran

The Crusaders are only fielding eight girls in track and field this year, half of them being freshmen. Head Coach Lucas Tanney says one distance runner – Lydia Kearney – has a shot for state. But this season, he hopes the girls have fun. In doing so, they might bolster the Crusaders’ ranks for next year.

“Trying to encourage as many girls to go out for track and I’m hoping that if these freshman girls have a good time and see some success, then they’ll promote it to the rest of the girls in our high school,” Tanney said. “I’d love to have closer to 16 girls out, that would be the ideal, but I’ll work with what I’ve got.”