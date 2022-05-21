 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS 2A STATE TRACK

Force of Nature: Denver junior finishes third in 200, sets sights set on gold in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES -- The Denver Cyclones girls’ team finished ranked fourth in the Class 2A rankings after the dust settled at the 2022 state track meet.

The Cyclones managed to score 42 points as a team, 28 of which came with a little help from junior sprinter Natalie Demai.

State Track Saturday C 18

Denver's Natalie Demai runs in the sprint medley relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.

Either serving as a member of one of the Cyclones three scoring relays or a third-place finish in the 200, Demai had a hand in over 50% of Denver’s points.

However, as the junior reflected on her bronze medal finish in the 200, she did not highlight the quality of her performance at the state meet.

“I know where I can improve on now,” Demai said. “I can get out faster, close faster and I think that will help me in the long run--maybe winning.”

The junior added her podium finish is something she will cherish, but also will be used as motivation for next season.

“It will help me a lot,” Demai said. “When I get out there and start moving it is just going to push me even more to want to win next year.”

Demai’s comments show a similar habit for the junior as she did used her state performance from last season as motivation in 2021, saying, “it really pushed me to get where I am right now.”

Jesup’s Treptow ends prep career, leaves Jesup in good hands: Amanda Treptow spent her high school career chasing her older sister, Emily. But at the beginning of her senior season, she shifted her focus to beating her sister’s times.

After running her final race, Treptow said the focus in each race had been to rely on her experience.

State Track Saturday C 27

Jesup's Amanda Treptow runs in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.

“I just went in with confidence,” Treptow said. “I am an upperclassmen this year so I knew I had that coming into all these races and I just ran with my heart.”

As she walked off the Blue Oval following her last prep race, the Jesup senior knew that she, from a certain perspective, accomplished that goal. Yet, as she readies to join the Wichita State track program next season, her goals will not change.

“I definitely beat her high school times,” Treptow said. “Not her college time, but that will come.”

Similar to her sister, Amanda departs the Jesup program with a talented younger athlete ready to take on her role.

A seventh-place finisher in the 800 and a member of Jesup’s fourth-place 4x800, sophomore Clare Wright can take over as the new distance star for the J-Hawks and Treptow cannot wait to watch.

“It is really exciting,” Treptow “Clare has got a big future ahead of her so I am excited to see what she does.”

Other top 2A performances:

Class 2A Girls’ 800 Sprint Medley Relay

  • Denver (Amelia Powers, Elaina Hildebrandt, Natalie Demai, Anna Curtis), second, 1:50.91

Class 2A Boys’ 800 Sprint Medley Relay

  • Denver (Micah Grier, Zander Norman, Ethan Schoville, Caylor Hoffer), fourth, 1:36.11

Class 2A Girls’ 800 Meter Run

  • Quinnlyn Schultz (Aplington-Parkersburg), fifth, 2:22.51
  • Amanda Treptow (Jesup), sixth, 2:22.91
  • Clare Wright (Jesup), seventh, 2:22.95

Class 2A Boys’ 800 Meter Run

  • Nolan Evans (Jesup), seventh, 2:01.20

Class 2A Boys’ Shuttle Hurdle Relay - Finals

  • Jesup (Parker McHone, Carter Even, Nic Moore, Noah Sheridan), fifth, 1:01.41

Class 2A Girls’ 100 Hurdles - Finals

  • Carlee Rochford (New Hampton), sixth, 15.85

Class 2A Boys’ 110 Hurdles - Finals

  • Parker McHone (Jesup), seventh, 15.81
  • Noah Sheridan (Jesup), eighth, 17.29

Class 2A Girls’ 200 Meter Dash - Finals

  • Natalie Demai (Denver), third, 26.56

Class 2A Boys’ 1600 Meter Run

  • Ethan Sadler (Grundy Center), seventh, 4:32.48
  • Kaden Lynch (Grundy Center), eighth, 4:32.60

Class 2A Girls’ 4x100 Meter Relay - Finals

  • Dike-New Hartford (Shelby Ohrt, Ella Costello, Jadyn Petersen, Macie Graves), sixth, 52.39

Class 2A Boys’ 4x100 Meter Relay - Finals

  • Jesup (Parker McHone, Carter Even, Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Noah Sheridan), sixth, 44.08

Class 2A Girls’ 4x400 Meter Relay - Finals

  • Denver (Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildbrandt, Amber Homan, Natalie Demai), second, 4:03.56
  • New Hampton (Taylor Ries, Carlee Rochford, Kinsley Hackman, Hailee Pesek), fourth, 4:06.87

Class 2A Boys’ 4x400 Meter Relay - Finals

  • Denver (Zander Norman, Ethan Schoville, Micah Grier, Caylor Hoffer), second, 3:25.87
  • Dike-New Hartford (Devon Lotts, Parker Latwesen, Nate Graves, Rhett Wardell), eighth, 3:30.09
