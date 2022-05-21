Force of Nature: Denver junior finishes third in 200, sets sights set on gold in 2023

DES MOINES -- The Denver Cyclones girls’ team finished ranked fourth in the Class 2A rankings after the dust settled at the 2022 state track meet.

The Cyclones managed to score 42 points as a team, 28 of which came with a little help from junior sprinter Natalie Demai.

Either serving as a member of one of the Cyclones three scoring relays or a third-place finish in the 200, Demai had a hand in over 50% of Denver’s points.

However, as the junior reflected on her bronze medal finish in the 200, she did not highlight the quality of her performance at the state meet.

“I know where I can improve on now,” Demai said. “I can get out faster, close faster and I think that will help me in the long run--maybe winning.”

The junior added her podium finish is something she will cherish, but also will be used as motivation for next season.

“It will help me a lot,” Demai said. “When I get out there and start moving it is just going to push me even more to want to win next year.”

Demai’s comments show a similar habit for the junior as she did used her state performance from last season as motivation in 2021, saying, “it really pushed me to get where I am right now.”

Jesup’s Treptow ends prep career, leaves Jesup in good hands: Amanda Treptow spent her high school career chasing her older sister, Emily. But at the beginning of her senior season, she shifted her focus to beating her sister’s times.

After running her final race, Treptow said the focus in each race had been to rely on her experience.

“I just went in with confidence,” Treptow said. “I am an upperclassmen this year so I knew I had that coming into all these races and I just ran with my heart.”

As she walked off the Blue Oval following her last prep race, the Jesup senior knew that she, from a certain perspective, accomplished that goal. Yet, as she readies to join the Wichita State track program next season, her goals will not change.

“I definitely beat her high school times,” Treptow said. “Not her college time, but that will come.”

Similar to her sister, Amanda departs the Jesup program with a talented younger athlete ready to take on her role.

A seventh-place finisher in the 800 and a member of Jesup’s fourth-place 4x800, sophomore Clare Wright can take over as the new distance star for the J-Hawks and Treptow cannot wait to watch.

“It is really exciting,” Treptow “Clare has got a big future ahead of her so I am excited to see what she does.”

