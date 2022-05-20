Fly Boys: Metro duo shows out in Class 4A long jump

Trey Campbell was not sure he would even long jump when the track season started this spring.

According to the Cedar Falls senior, he originally did not expect to participate in long jump because of the events tendency to hurt his ankle.

“My ankle gets pretty weak,” Campbell said. “So, running full speed then jumping off the board bothers it.”

As a vital part of multiple Cedar Falls relay teams, the ailing ankle would cause him to run slower times. However, the senior said he was able to build up strength in his ankle and compete in long jump.

Still, with a history of ankle issues, Campbell said he was uncertain how far he could make it in the event.

“Even two months ago, I was not very good,” Campbell said. “I did not know I was going to be in this spot.”

Nonetheless, by the conclusion of the state long jump competition, Campbell had asserted himself as the second best long jumper in Class 4A.

“I feel like I did pretty good,” Campbell said. “It feels good knowing I was able to compete with the top people in the state.”

Campbell also added that winning points for your team represents an added bonus to qualifying for state.

“It always feels good and win some points for your team,” Campbell said. “A lot of people do not make it to the state meet…it is just good to get down here.”

With only the 4x400 final on Saturday ahead, the UNI basketball signee said he plans to continue working on his strength as a member of the Panthers.

“Get in the weight room,” Campbell said. “Get with my teammates and be a part of the program.”

West’s Gardner places fifth in first & last state meet: Waterloo West senior Tyree Gardner only needed one state track meet to prove he was among the state’s best long jumpers.

With a leap of 21-02.75, the senior earned a fifth place finish in the Class 4A boys’ long jump. Despite the performance, Gardner said he felt he had more potential than he showed.

“I feel like I could have done a lot better if I had been out here longer,” Gardner said. “It is my first year. I did not know what to expect. It is a blessing to be here.”

As a first year track athlete in his senior year, the St. Thomas football commit said he feels he can be a cautionary tale for Wahawks questioning whether to add track to their sports resume.

“That is definitely one of my biggest regrets in high school,” Gardner said. “I should be an example…that you should come out earlier.”

Gardner doubled down with a message for all young athletes at Waterloo West High School.

“Do not underestimate track,” Gardner said. “It is a good sport to come out for…For the younger guys at Waterloo, come out for as many sports as you can because it will be gone before you know it.”

Tripoli 4x200 relay manages top five finish: The Tripoli 4x200 relay team of Austin Bremner, Jase Heried, Rowan Carlson and Liam Carlson set a new school record to place fourth.

Bremner said the fact the Panthers entered as the ninth seed made them thankful for the opportunity.

“We are real happy,” Bremner said. “We were not supposed to win this one. It was just nice to be down here.”

The Panthers time of 1:32.00 established a new school record in the event, breaking the quartet’s previous record by about a second and a half.

“We always hope for the best performance when it matters,” Bremner said.

“It is always awesome to have a PR down here,” Rowan added.

Later in the meet, the quartet combined again for a fifth place finish in the 4x100 meter preliminary round with a time of 44.01.

The Panthers will compete in the finals at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Other top eight performances by Northeast Iowa boys’ athletes:

Class 4A Distance Medley Relay:

Cedar Falls (Cayden Schell Horn, Ryan Finck, Derek Woods, Brayden Burnett), eighth, 3:34.11

Class 1A 110 Meter Hurdles Preliminary

Gunner Meyer (Wapsie Valley), second, 14.92

Class 1A 4x200 Meter Relay

Tripoli (Austin Bremner, Jase Hereid, Rowan Carlson, Liam Carlson), fourth, 1:32.00

Class 4A 4x200 Meter Relay

Cedar Falls (Mitchell Darst, Cayden Schellhorn, Ben Roussell, Trey Campbell), fourth, 1:29.59

Class 1A 4x100 Meter Relay Preliminary

Tripoli (Jase Heried, Liam Carlson, Rowan Carlson, Austin Bremner), fifth, 44.01

Class 4A 4x100 Meter Relay Preliminary

Cedar Falls (Mitchell Darst, Jacob Kieler, Zander White, Trey Campbell), eighth, 42.94

Class 1A 4x400 Meter Relay Preliminary

Turkey Valley (Chase Hayek, Ryan Franzen, Noah Hanson, Dylan Reicks), fifth, 3:31.52

Class 4A 4x400 Meter Relay Preliminary

Cedar Falls (Jordan Townsend, Cayden Schellhorn, Ben Roussell, Derek Woods), seventh, 3:22.65

Class 4A Long Jump

Trey Campbell (Cedar Falls), second, 22-11.75

Tyree Garner (Waterloo West), sixth, 21-02.75

