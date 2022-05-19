Eggena wins shot put title with record breaking throw

DES MOINES — Sydney Eggena did not make it to state four years ago.

According to Denver head coach Abby Fliehler, Eggena did not even exclusively compete in throws during her freshman year.

However, four years later, the Denver senior stands atop not only her school's all-time performance list, but at the top of the Class 2A leaderboard.

Eggena already knew she was going to win the state title when she stepped up for her final throw. So, as she watched her implement land in the sector, her excitement erupted.

“It feels amazing,” Eggena said. “It’s a huge accomplishment. I always say that, but this one really feels different today.”

Eggena said the excitement came mainly from the new personal best that is also a Denver school record.

“I already knew I had it in the bag when I threw 42,” Eggena said. “So, my final throw I really wanted to PR (personal record) to make it even better and feel even better about. Then, I popped out a 44, which was just amazing.”

Fliehler said she and Eggena became so excited at first they did not hear the official mark.

“We screamed so loud,” Fliehler said. “We knew it was a bomb, but we did not think it was a 44. … We screamed so loud, they had to tell us a second time…It was amazing. It is so awesome to see Syd win a state title.”

Eggena’s final throw sailed 44-feet-½ inch, around two feet farther than her previous best mark. However, according to Eggena, the record mark becomes particularly unique when you learn it is a lucky number for the Eggena family.

“44 is my favorite number,” Eggena said. “So, it is pretty insane that I happen throw 44 feet.”

According to Fliehler, Eggena’s journey from not really knowing what event she should do to a state champion shows younger athletes that hard work pays off.

“I hope it shows all of them that if they keep working hard, buy into our program and trust the coaches, that they can have big things like that,” Fliehler said. “When you have that story, where Syd was not even at a championship as a freshman and is now a state champion … big things like that can happen.”

As a state qualifier in discus as well, Eggena said, she looks forward to the opportunity to compete for another state championship and added that winning the shot put title only helped her confidence.

“It is awesome. It is perfect,” Eggena said. “I am really excited for tomorrow. Hopefully, [I] break more records and medal.”

Girls’ Class 2A discus begins at 2 p.m. Friday.

Other top eight performances by Northeast Iowa girls’ athletes:

Class 2A 200 meter dash prelims:

Natalie Demai (Denver), third, 25.90

Class 2A 4x800 meter relay:

Jesup (Clare Wright, Alexis VanderWerff, Leah Becker, Amanda Treptow), fourth, 10:04.52

Denver (Chloe Ristau, Laci Even, Aubrey Decker, Amber Homan), fifth, 10:05.77

Grundy Center (Bella Dole, Laney Dole, Ellery Luhring, Taylor Stahl), eighth, 10:10.47

Class 2A shot put:

Dahlia Gardiner (Grundy Center), fourth, 39-06.75

Class 3A discus:

Julia Alberts (Decorah), third, 134-11

Charlee Mortan (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), seventh, 125-04

Class 2A long jump:

Carlee Rochford (New Hampton), third, 17-06.75

Class 3A high jump:

Avery Beckett (Waverly-Shell Rock), fourth, 5-06

