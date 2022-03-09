Dickinson Relays offer first glimpse of area track talent

A Sunday night snowfall did not stop the Cedar Valley from pivoting into track and field season as basketball, wrestling and hockey wrapped up.

On the heels of the winter sports season, the UNI-Dome played host to the Dickinson Relays on Monday and Tuesday. The annual event featured over 100 area schools.

The girl’s competition on Monday offered a number of area athletes the chance to shine.

Denver senior Sydney Eggena finished in first place in the shot put competition. Her best toss flew 12.06m.

Jesup senior Amanda Treptow clocked a time of 2:26.91 in the 800 meter run. The Wichita State track & field commit finished in third place.

Union’s Aubrey Gates (high jump), Cedar Falls’ Maddy McFarland (60m hurdles) and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Leah Cherry (400m dash) also turned in top 10 performances.

The boy’s competition saw two local relays show out as Grundy Center clocked a blazing 8:35.57 in the 4x800 meter relay. The unit featuring junior Brennan Sager, senior Ethan Sadler, sophomore Kaden Lynch and senior Soren Cleveland finished in second place.

Denver finished the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:36.14. With that time, the Cyclones finished in eighth place.

Ethan Schoville was the lone area athlete to finish in the top 10 from Tuesday’s boys competition. The Denver junior finished the 400 meter dash in ninth place with a time of 53.47.

Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said the biggest opportunity at the meet comes in the chance to learn where an athlete needs to improve.

“I always tell our guys that this is kind of a practice,” Barrett said. “It is a starting mark to see where we are and what we need to do.”

In addition, he also noted the meet brings the opportunity to transition into track and field season from a previous sport.

“Some of those guys that were starters on that team, they wanted to do a little bit better than what they did,” Barrett said. “I think it is in their mind that they could be playing at state instead of running here. It plays with them a little, but they are great kids. They will be back and ready to roll after spring break.”

Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Cal Twait said he saw the meet a similar way, but also noted the quantity and quality of competition plays a crucial role in the meet’s impact on the season.

“I think the main thing for this week is just being able to get a chance to compete, see other schools and do things in a real setting,” Twait said. “It is just a really good benchmark for kids to see where they are at currently and then hope to strive to improve from there.”

Following the winter sports season, Twait said his team entered track hungry for more competition.

“These kids are already ready to compete again,” Twait said. “It is what they do year round. It is just part of what they do.”

As their seasons got underway at the relays, both Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock saw a glimpse of what their teams had to offer this season.

According to Barrett, the Cyclones will feature a well-rounded squad with contributors from freshmen to seniors.

“We have a good core, but we also have a good group of juniors,” Barrett said. “We are pretty strong in each level. We have some freshman guys that are going to score some points for us this year…We have got some other guys that are ready to step up, but we will have to wait and see.”

For the Go-Hawks, Twait said his squad’s strength comes from senior leadership with state meet experience.

“We have a lot of guys coming back that have some state meet experience,” Twait said. “We have a lot of seasoned kids that we are expecting good things from.”

With that experience, Twait said he hopes the senior Go-Hawks continue to lead by example.

“They are vocal leaders for the team as well, but you cannot be a vocal leader if you are not doing things right,” Twait said. “I think that speaks a lot louder than words will ever speak—the way they attack the day and come ready to go.”

A full list of area results from the Dickinson Relays can be found here.

Up next, area schools will head to Ames for the 2022 IATC Indoor Championships at the Lied Recreation Center. Girls will compete on Thursday, March 10 and boys will compete on Friday, March 11. Class 1A and 2A schools will compete during the AM session from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with class 3A and 4A school competing during the PM session from 3:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

