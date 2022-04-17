Denver track team proving they belong

IOWA CITY – For the Denver girls' track and field team, Saturday was an opportunity to see how it stacked up against some larger schools.

The Cyclones showed they belonged in the first event of the meet.

"I am excited for them to come out and race against (Class) 4A schools and win a sprint med to kick off the day," Denver Coach Abby Fliehler said after her sprint medley relay team won the opening event at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival Saturday at Iowa City West High School. "They are not used to running on Saturdays or in the morning, so we want to put them in pressure situations like this and get them out of their routine so they can do well when we come to championship time or Drake (Relays) time."

With freshman Amelia Powers absent from her customary leadoff spot in the sprint medley foursome, Denver simply plugged in sophomore Kendall Cortelyou to its returning trio of multiple event state qualifiers in sophomore Elaina Hildebrandt and juniors Anna Curtis and Natalie Demai.

The result was a win in 1:54.99, exactly one minute faster than runner-up Williamsburg.

"We have multiple girls that can step in and fill that role," said Curtis, who also placed sixth in the 400 dash. "So it just shows how good of a team and how diverse we are."

The meet included select competitors from well over 50 schools. For a 2A school such as Denver – which boasts a roster of 19 girls, including just two seniors – the varied field offered an important barometer for Fliehler to gauge the progress of the 10 girls she brought to Iowa City.

"We are used to going to smaller meets and winning," Fliehler said. "Easily running away with stuff and not having someone on your shoulder or have to catch somebody. So if we can do that early in the season, it just prepares them so much better for the state meet. We killed it at state last year because they get into the finals and they know they can outlast people. The sooner we can do this, the better."

A smaller roster means it is not unusual for the Cyclones to compete in three or four events within a single meet. In addition to the sprint medley relay, Curtis, Demai and Hildebrandt also competed in the 1600 relay and the 400 dash. Junior Amber Homan – a returning state place winner in the 1500 run – participated in the 800 run, 1600 relay and 3200 relay.

"All of us are very qualified to run each and every one of these events," said Demai, whose fifth-place finish in the 400 was more than a minute faster than her teammate Curtis, who was sixth. "We are hard workers, we train really hard and we are all capable of coming out here and pushing through to meet up with these other teams."

Building up the necessary strength and endurance to absorb that type of workload has been the focus of Fliehler's in-season conditioning program. Through rigorous practices, weightlifting four days a week, and training methods such as lactate threshold training (a physiological variable that predicts success for endurance athletes), the Cyclones typically see significant time drops when the championship meets arrive.

"Our coaching staff does a great job of training us and knowing where we need to be and when we need to be hitting certain times," Hildebrandt said. "How to get us there properly. But also, as a team altogether we really know how to keep our heads up and even when we are tired or we are struggling, we just go out there and go after it."

The Denver quartet of senior Chloe Ristau, freshman Hailey Homan and juniors Laci Even and Amber Homan finished second in the 3200 relay (10:28.23) behind Cedar Falls. The Cyclones closed the meet with a rousing third-place performance in the 1600 relay (behind Cedar Falls and first-place Mount Vernon) from Curtis, Hildebrandt, Amber Homan and Demai in 4:11.23.

"What surprised me the most is the fact that we competed with them as well as we did," Hildebrandt said. "We are a very small team, but we are very tight-knit with each other. We are just really willing to work hard for one another and go after what we want."

Amber Homan also placed seventh as an individual in the 800 run in 2:31.49, while senior Sydney Eggena – a returning state qualifier in the shot put who has already reached the 'Blue Standard' (the qualifying time that guarantees a high school competitor acceptance into the Drake Relays April 27-30 in Des Moines) in the discus – finished third in the shot put (37-04.00) and fifth in the discus (111-05) on Saturday.

After Drake, the focus quickly shifts to a state-qualifying meet on May 12.

"We want to qualify more than 11 events," Fliehler said. "Last year we took 11. We are excited because we have a few more girls than last year and we have brought in talent with the freshmen distance runners, Reeve (Ristau) and Hailey (Homan). ... (Reeve) is going to run really well in the 3000 by the end of the year. Hailey is going run really well in the 3000. So we are adding events that we couldn't do last year, so they get to spread out and run a fuller program."

