 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
METRO 4A STATE TRACK QUALIFIERS

Class 4A metro schools will be well represented at state track

  • 0

DUBUQUE – The Cedar Falls boys, and Waterloo East girls had stellar nights Thursday at a Class 4A regional state track qualifier.

The Tiger boys qualified in 16 events, while the Trojan girls qualified in eight events.

State Track Sat2 14

Cedar Falls' Maddy McFarland crosses the finish line in the 100 meter hurdles Saturday at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Among the highlights for the boys were Cedar Falls’ Trey Campbell and Waterloo West’s Tyree Gardner qualifying first and third, respectively in the long jump with leaps of 24-5 for Campbell and 22-5 for Gardner.

Cedar Falls wheelchair athlete Koda Beland qualified for the 100, 200, 400 and shot put with the best times and throws.

Drake Relays2 19

Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell runs the final leg of the 4x200 meter relay during the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.

On the girls’ side, East’s Nyla Norman qualified fourth in the 200. Cedar Falls senior Maddy McFarland qualified third in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 400 hurdles. Fellow Tiger senior Sarah Albaugh qualified fourth in the long jump (17-6 ¾).  

Metro 4A state qualifiers

Boys

People are also reading…

Individual events

Jordan Townsend (Cedar Falls), 400, Colin Johnson (Cedar Falls), 800, Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls), 1,600, Luke Hartman (Cedar Falls), 3,200, Alex Horstman (Cedar Falls), 3,200, Sidney Atkins (Cedar Falls), 110 Hurdles, Morgan Hendrickson (Cedar Falls), 400 Hurdles, Ian Lucas (Waterloo East), 400 Hurdles.

Jacob Kieler (Cedar Falls), High Jump, Trey Campbell (Cedar Falls), long jump, Tyree Gardner (West), high jump. Treyvon Higham (West), discus, Kael Martin (Cedar Falls), shot put.

Relays

Cedar Falls: 4x100 (Mitchell Darst, Jacob Kieler, Zander White, Trey Campbell), 4x200 (Darst, Ryan Finck, Ben Roussell, Campbell), 4x400 (Townsend, Cayden Schellhorn, Roussell, Derek Woods), 4x800 (Schellhorn, Roussell, Johnson, Burnett). DMR (White, Schellhorn, Woods, Burnett). SHR (Ande McMorris, Tyler Kenaga, Hendrickson, Atkins). Sprint Medley (Darst, Cy Anderson, White, Woods).

Waterloo West: 4x100 (Ben Frazier, Tarelle Hoskins, Kyle Elliott, Cavelle Fay). 4x200 (Elliott, Fay, Isaiah McDonald, Tyree Gardner). 4x400 (Elliott, Caleb Moe, Gardner, Fay). 4x800 (Ryan Harn, Andrew Congdon, Layton Ritter, Moe). Sprint Medley (Frazier, Hoskins, Elliott, Fay).

Girls

Individual events

Ellasa Horton (East), 100. Nyla Norman (East), 200. Neveah Jones (East), 200. Mya Crawford (Cedar Falls), 400. Josee Simonson (Cedar Falls), 800. Maddie Gallagher (Cedar Falls), 3000. Maddy McFarland (Cedar Falls), 100 Hurdles. Addison Freeman (East), high jump. Sarah Albaugh (Cedar Falls), long jump. Valieghja Wright (East), long jump. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls), discus. Natalie See (East), shot put.

Relays

Cedar Falls: SHR (Johnna Dieken, Mattie Dieken, Paige Paup, McFarland). 4x400 (Grace Knutson, Avery Berte, Apryl Halsor, McFarland). 4x800 (Halsor, Simonson, Brooklyn Francis, Rachel Mandt). Sprint medley (Gillian McRae, Berte, Albaugh, Crawford).

Waterloo East: 4x100 (Jaleah Jones, Norman, Denia Willingham, Horton). 4x200 (N. Jones, Norman, Willingham, Horton). Sprint medley (J. Jones, Willingham, Horton, Norman).

Metro 4A state qualifiers

Boys

Individual events

Jordan Townsend (Cedar Falls), 400, Colin Johnson (Cedar Falls), 800, Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls), 1,600, Luke Hartman (Cedar Falls), 3,200, Alex Horstman (Cedar Falls), 3,200, Sidney Atkins (Cedar Falls), 110 Hurdles, Morgan Hendrickson (Cedar Falls), 400 Hurdles, Ian Lucas (Waterloo East), 400 Hurdles.

Jacob Kieler (Cedar Falls), High Jump, Trey Campbell (Cedar Falls), long jump, Tyree Gardner (West), high jump. Treyvon Higham (West), discus, Kael Martin (Cedar Falls), shot put.

Relays

Cedar Falls: 4x100 (Mitchell Darst, Jacob Kieler, Zander White, Trey Campbell), 4x200 (Darst, Ryan Finck, Ben Roussell, Campbell), 4x400 (Townsend, Cayden Schellhorn, Roussell, Derek Woods), 4x800 (Schellhorn, Roussell, Johnson, Burnett). DMR (White, Schellhorn, Woods, Burnett). SHR (Ande McMorris, Tyler Kenaga, Hendrickson, Atkins). Sprint Medley (Darst, Cy Anderson, White, Woods).

Waterloo West: 4x100 (Ben Frazier, Tarelle Hoskins, Kyle Elliott, Cavelle Fay). 4x200 (Elliott, Fay, Isaiah McDonald, Tyree Gardner). 4x400 (Elliott, Caleb Moe, Gardner, Fay). 4x800 (Ryan Harn, Andrew Congdon, Layton Ritter, Moe). Sprint Medley (Frazier, Hoskins, Elliott, Fay).

Girls

Individual events

Ellasa Horton (East), 100. Nyla Norman (East), 200. Neveah Jones (East), 200. Mya Crawford (Cedar Falls), 400. Josee Simonson (Cedar Falls), 800. Maddie Gallagher (Cedar Falls), 3000. Maddy McFarland (Cedar Falls), 100 Hurdles. Addison Freeman (East), high jump. Sarah Albaugh (Cedar Falls), long jump. Valieghja Wright (East), long jump. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls), discus. Natalie See (East), shot put.

Relays

Cedar Falls: SHR (Johnna Dieken, Mattie Dieken, Paige Paup, McFarland). 4x400 (Grace Knutson, Avery Berte, Apryl Halsor, McFarland). 4x800 (Halsor, Simonson, Brooklyn Francis, Rachel Mandt). Sprint medley (Gillian McRae, Berte, Albaugh, Crawford).

Waterloo East: 4x100 (Jaleah Jones, Norman, Denia Willingham, Horton). 4x200 (N. Jones, Norman, Willingham, Horton). Sprint medley (J. Jones, Willingham, Horton, Norman).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News