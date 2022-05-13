Class 4A metro schools will be well represented at state track

DUBUQUE – The Cedar Falls boys, and Waterloo East girls had stellar nights Thursday at a Class 4A regional state track qualifier.
The Tiger boys qualified in 16 events, while the Trojan girls qualified in eight events.
Among the highlights for the boys were Cedar Falls’ Trey Campbell and Waterloo West’s Tyree Gardner qualifying first and third, respectively in the long jump with leaps of 24-5 for Campbell and 22-5 for Gardner.
Cedar Falls wheelchair athlete Koda Beland qualified for the 100, 200, 400 and shot put with the best times and throws.
On the girls’ side, East’s Nyla Norman qualified fourth in the 200. Cedar Falls senior Maddy McFarland qualified third in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 400 hurdles. Fellow Tiger senior Sarah Albaugh qualified fourth in the long jump (17-6 ¾).
Metro 4A state qualifiers
Boys
Individual events
Jordan Townsend (Cedar Falls), 400, Colin Johnson (Cedar Falls), 800, Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls), 1,600, Luke Hartman (Cedar Falls), 3,200, Alex Horstman (Cedar Falls), 3,200, Sidney Atkins (Cedar Falls), 110 Hurdles, Morgan Hendrickson (Cedar Falls), 400 Hurdles, Ian Lucas (Waterloo East), 400 Hurdles.
Jacob Kieler (Cedar Falls), High Jump, Trey Campbell (Cedar Falls), long jump, Tyree Gardner (West), high jump. Treyvon Higham (West), discus, Kael Martin (Cedar Falls), shot put.
Relays
Cedar Falls: 4x100 (Mitchell Darst, Jacob Kieler, Zander White, Trey Campbell), 4x200 (Darst, Ryan Finck, Ben Roussell, Campbell), 4x400 (Townsend, Cayden Schellhorn, Roussell, Derek Woods), 4x800 (Schellhorn, Roussell, Johnson, Burnett). DMR (White, Schellhorn, Woods, Burnett). SHR (Ande McMorris, Tyler Kenaga, Hendrickson, Atkins). Sprint Medley (Darst, Cy Anderson, White, Woods).
Waterloo West: 4x100 (Ben Frazier, Tarelle Hoskins, Kyle Elliott, Cavelle Fay). 4x200 (Elliott, Fay, Isaiah McDonald, Tyree Gardner). 4x400 (Elliott, Caleb Moe, Gardner, Fay). 4x800 (Ryan Harn, Andrew Congdon, Layton Ritter, Moe). Sprint Medley (Frazier, Hoskins, Elliott, Fay).
Girls
Individual events
Ellasa Horton (East), 100. Nyla Norman (East), 200. Neveah Jones (East), 200. Mya Crawford (Cedar Falls), 400. Josee Simonson (Cedar Falls), 800. Maddie Gallagher (Cedar Falls), 3000. Maddy McFarland (Cedar Falls), 100 Hurdles. Addison Freeman (East), high jump. Sarah Albaugh (Cedar Falls), long jump. Valieghja Wright (East), long jump. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls), discus. Natalie See (East), shot put.
Relays
Cedar Falls: SHR (Johnna Dieken, Mattie Dieken, Paige Paup, McFarland). 4x400 (Grace Knutson, Avery Berte, Apryl Halsor, McFarland). 4x800 (Halsor, Simonson, Brooklyn Francis, Rachel Mandt). Sprint medley (Gillian McRae, Berte, Albaugh, Crawford).
Waterloo East: 4x100 (Jaleah Jones, Norman, Denia Willingham, Horton). 4x200 (N. Jones, Norman, Willingham, Horton). Sprint medley (J. Jones, Willingham, Horton, Norman).