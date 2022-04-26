Cedar Valley girl’s track and field athletes compete at Lady Simons Relays

Thirteen area high schools made the trip to Dike-New Hartford High School for the Lady Simons Relays, Tuesday.

With the Drake Relays looming this weekend, the Lady Simons Relays provided a couple local qualifiers with an opportunity to prepare for the meet.

Of the area qualifiers in the meet, Dike-New Hartford senior Taylor Kvale turned in a strong performance in the 400-meter hurdle event, running a time of 1:07.22. Kvale also won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.45.

The Wolverines 4x100-meter relay team of sophomore Shelby Ohrt, junior Ella Costello, freshman Macie Graves and sophomore Jadyn Petersen recorded a time of 52.60 ahead of Drake.

Denver’s 4x100-meter relay consisting of freshman Amelia Powers, junior Natalie Demai, sophomore Elaina Hildebrandt and junior Anna Curtis paced the field with a time of 51.99.

Denver senior Sydney Eggena also showed out in both the discus and shot put competitions. She won both with throws of 112-09 in discus and 39-6 in shot put.

Jesup’s lone Drake qualifier Mallory Becker finished second in the high jump competition with a clearance of 5-0 on her first attempt.

TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Macie Graves, Dike-New Hartford: 13.26; 2. Shelby Ohrt, Dike-New Hartford: 13.59; 3. Jaylin May, Wapsie Valley: 13.60; 200--1. Anna Curtis, Denver: 27.49; 2. Peyton Curley, Wapsie Valley: 28.23; 3. Shelby Ohrt, Dike-New Hartford: 28.71; 400--1. Taylor Kvale, Dike-New Hartford: 1:02.45; 2. Alyssa Stille, South Hardin: 1:02.47; 3. Kiya Johnson, North Butler: 1:03.36; 800--1. Amanda Treptow, Jesup: 2:28.37; 2. Clare Wright, Jesup: 2:31.48; 3. Macy Engelson, South Hardin: 2:31.93; 1500--1. Amber Homan, Denver: 5:15.04; 2. Amanda Treptow, Jesup: 5:16.30; 3. Chloe Ristau, Denver: 5:24.38; 3000--1. Reeve Ristau, Denver: 11:32.17; 2. Lauren Youngblut, Union Community: 11:33.67; 3. Izzy Houts, Dike-New Hartford: 11:34.24; 100 Hurdles--1. Keely Collins, Charles City: 16.79; 2. Ava Mills, Union Community: 16.84; 3. Kenna Paxson, BCLUW: 17.54; 400 Hurdles--1. Taylor Kvale, Dike-New Hartford: 1:07.22 2. Kiya Johnson, North Butler: 1:07.50; 3. Katelyn Zelle, Jesup: 1:09.92; 4x100 Relay--1. Denver A: 51.99; 2. Dike-New Hartford A: 52.60; 3. Wapsie Valley A: 53.19; 4x200 Relay--1. Denver A: 1:50.79; 2. Union Community A: 1:53.32; 3. Wapsie Valley A: 1:55.01; 4x400 Relay--1. Jesup A: 4:19.73; 2. Dike-New Hartford A: 4:22.71; 3. Wapsie Valley A: 4:24.43; 4x800 Relay--1. Denver A: 10:22.39; 2. Wapsie Valley A: 10:44.92; 3. Jesup A: 10:47.02; Sprint Medley--1. Wapsie Valley A: 1:56.46; 2. Grundy Center A: 1:58.84; 3. Dike-New Hartford A: 1:59.51; Distance Medley--1. Denver A: 4:26.69; 2. Jesup A: 4:30.94; 3. Charles City A: 4:40.02; Shuttle Hurdle--1. Charles City A: 1:11.75; 2. Union Community A: 1:13.48; 3. East Marshall A: 1:14.88; High Jump--1. Keely Collins, Charles City: 5-4; 2. Mallory Becker, Jesup: 5-0; 3. Aubrey Gates, Union Community: 4-10; Long Jump--1. Lydia Staudt, Charles City: 16-6; 2. Jadyn Petersen, Dike-New Hartford: 15-5; 3. Dahlia Gardiner, Grundy Center: 15-3; Shot Put--1. Sydney Eggena, Denver: 39-6 2. Dahlia Gardiner, Grundy Center: 39-5 ½; 3. Leah Stewart, Charles City: 34-10; Discus--1. Sydney Eggena, Denver: 112-09; 2. Jadyn Sawyer, Grundy Center: 103-04; 3. Grace Dykes, Jesup: 95-11;

