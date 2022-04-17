Cedar Falls' Zoe Zylstra making a name for herself

IOWA CITY – Zoe Zylstra has been busy.

The Cedar Falls freshman already made a name for herself last fall by qualifying for the state cross country meet. This spring, she decided to double her workload by competing simultaneously in track and soccer.

And much like her cross country debut, Zylstra has made a sizable and immediate impact in both springtime endeavors.

"I put together a really good schedule with my coaches," Zylstra said after running the first leg of a victorious 3,200-meter relay performance for the Tigers at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival Saturday at Iowa City West High School. "They will tell me what I have to do and usually they want me there before a competition. Before a soccer game or before a track meet, I can practice handoffs or I can practice plays. It depends on the week and what competitions are there."

In addition to her success in the 3200 relay, Zylstra is Cedar Falls' leader in both the 800 run (2:32.85) and the 1500 (5:15.20), is tied for first in the high jump (4-08.00) and is second in the 3000 run (11:26.84). On the soccer pitch, she has started two of three matches for Class 3A No. 14 Cedar Falls (3-0) and is tied for the team lead with two assists.

"Credit to (Cedar Falls girls' soccer) Coach (Alexandra) Place and her allowing us to have flexibility in utilizing Zoe for track," fourth-year Cedar Falls Coach Chris Wood said. "Because she is also an amazing soccer athlete. She is a key contributor on both sides, so that is huge. Credit to both programs being willing to share athletes, because we are not quite the size of some of those Des Moines schools that we can build our own, so being able to share those athletes is a huge success."

With a 3200 relay quartet comprised exclusively of underclassmen in Zylstra, fellow freshmen Josee Simonson and Apryl Halsor plus sophomore Brooklyn Francis, Cedar Falls posted a season-best time of 10:12.44 and won the event by nearly 16 seconds over runner-up Denver (10:28.23).

"They are a good group of girls that have been training through cross country and fought through some injuries in cross country season, but committed to the offseason putting in some work," Wood said. "Coming into this season with freshmen, it is largely just trying to help them understand pacing and rhythm. A team continues to get better and see success and pick up things that they know they can get a little bit better at. But as a young group, that is one of those ones we would take baby steps. We are not expecting to see them go out and shock the world. At least yet."

Wood has experimented with various foursomes in the 3200 relay this season. Perhaps this latest incarnation – with Francis as the de facto elder statesman – is something the Tigers will continue to utilize.

"It was weird at first, but I think it just works because they are a lot faster," Francis said. "It just works out. ... We had a rough couple of starts, but we are finally starting to get down lower in times and finding rhythm."

Halsor not only anchored the victorious 3200 relay, she helped the Tigers close the meet by embracing the opportunity to anchor the 1600 relay, as well. That group, which included two more underclassmen – freshman Mya Crawford and sophomore Grace Knutson – plus senior Maddy McFarland, finished second in 4:09.86, nearly five seconds better than Cedar Falls' previous best time this season.

"She learned a few things," Wood said of Halsor. "She is a middle distance runner, so she knows that she is running against four other girls in the 4x4 final leg and they are going to be fast."

Cedar Falls has two qualifiers for the Drake Relays at the end of the month in McFarland (100 hurdles) and fellow senior Sarah Albaugh (long jump).

Albaugh – whose top jump this season is 17-07.00, which ranks eighth overall in the state regardless of class – was limited by a nagging hamstring injury, yet still placed third with a jump of 16-06.25.

"She is a powerful athlete," Wood said. "She is a great short sprinter by nature. She loves the 400. But she is pure speed. She is a freak athlete in terms of basketball sense. She pops off the ground really well. So speed to the board and she just has a sense of awareness that allows her to get to the board with top-end speed."

The Cedar Falls shuttle hurdle relay team of McFarland, junior Johnna Dieken and sophomores Paige Paup and Lauren Waskow came in fourth in 1:10.28.

Denver also earned a relay victory when the sprint medley foursome of sophomores Kendall Cortelyou and Elaina Hildebrandt and juniors Anna Curtis and Natalie Demai edged runner-up Williamsburg by a full second (1:54.99).

Jesup was led by senior Carson Lienau, the defending Class 2A state champion in the shot put. The Northern Iowa signee placed second with a shot put throw of 53-09.00 and fourth in the discus (165-01.50). Senior Amanda Treptow was fourth in the 800 run (2:24.94) for the Jesup girls.

