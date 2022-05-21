Cedar Falls’ McFarland wraps prep career, looks forward to competing with Bison

DES MOINES -- Four years ago, Cedar Falls senior Maddy McFarland entered the walls of Cedar Falls High School with dreams of continuing her athletic career in college.

But, not in track and field.

“I just got my freshman letter back and it said I wanted to play college softball,” McFarland said. “High school track has changed a lot for me and I think it was a good thing.”

On Saturday, four years after declaring her desire to hit the diamond in college, McFarland walked off the Blue Oval of Drake Stadium with a love of track and field and excitement for what lies ahead.

“I am just ready to go to college and continue track,” McFarland said. “It was fun to finish off pretty well…It is bittersweet. I am going to miss it very much…It really still has not hit me. It has been a fun ride, very fun.”

According to McFarland, she grew to love track during her four years as a Tiger because of how difficult it is to be among the best in track and field.

“It is ten times better,” McFarland said. “I feel more accomplished after doing it…track is a lot harder of a sport. A lot more mental and it is a lot more accomplishing when you are finished with it.”

She added that, over the last four season of track, her coaches and competitors have help her develop as more than just an athlete.

“How great they have made me as an athlete and as a person,” McFarland said. “All the girls are great and very sweet people.”

As her prep career comes to a close, the next time McFarland steps on a track, she will do so as a member of the North Dakota State track and field team. Once in Fargo, the senior said she hopes to continue building off of her growth at Cedar Falls.

“My goals would be to compete as best as I can and bring my times down,” McFarland said. “Continue becoming a better athlete and person.”

According to McFarland, a combination of the coaching staff, future teammates and distance from home all helped her determine she wanted to join the Bison.

“It is kind of nice, but also far enough away to be on my own learn how to be independent,” McFarland said. “The coaches and the athletes that I met when I was there, they were super great to me. The campus was perfect…and the distance was not too far, but not too close at the same time.”

Cedar Falls senior appreciative for recognition from wheelchair events: Cedar Falls senior Koda Beland said he got a little nervous preparing for the state track and field meet.

“I was kind of nervous when I realized how many people were going to go,” Beland said. “Then, I remember to do my best and keep doing what I am doing.”

However, Beland does not shy away from competition. In fact, he feels that the slate of wheelchair events helps show people a different side of him.

“For me, it shows that I can compete and people actually will see me as an athlete,” Beland said.

A state champion in the shot put, third-place finisher in the 100 and fourth place in the 200 and 400 competitions, Beland said the competition demands his best.

“Pushing hard, pushing to the finish line and just giving everything I have got,” Beland said.

In addition to showing his competitiveness, the senior added that he appreciates the opportunity to get wheelchair athletics in front of the more than 15,000 people in attendance at Drake Stadium, Saturday.

“It gets more awareness for people in wheelchairs,” Beland said. “We can actually be competitive. It is nice to actually have some recognition and see that people support me.”

Waterloo East pleased with state performance, excited for next year: Although the season just ended, Waterloo East head girls’ track coach Wilmont Wellington already looks forward to building off the momentum the Trojans built this season.

With one of the largest groups of competitors from the school since he joined the program seven years ago, the coach said he was pleased with the Trojans performance on the Blue Oval.

“I feel like we did really good,” Wellington said. “There have been a lot of fast times, a lot of fast teams. We came out here and ran with the fastest and the best in 4A and I think we competed very well.”

One key factor in next season will be junior sprinter Nyla Norman. A finalist in the Class 4A 200 meter dash, Norman said she felt she put it all on the track this season.

“It gives me more motivation to work harder this offseason,” Norman said. “I know what to expect going into it next year…I went out there and ran the best I could. I feel like I went out there and put on a show.”

