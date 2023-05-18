DES MOINES – Columbus Catholic junior Mason Knipp may be a greenhorn to the world of track and field, but he’s now a fifth place State-finisher in shot put with a 52-01 personal best.

Knipp's effort highlighted a strong afternoon session for Class 2A and 3A competitors at the opening day of the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.

Outside track, Knipp is a four-sport athlete, doing football, rugby and is a state champion wrestler. But according to Knipp, they all have one thing in common.

“All these sports are kind of similar. You have to be explosive and powerful,” Knipp said. “And so it just kind of went along with what I already do and so it just fit into what I am.”

His toss in the blue oval is a personal best, improving on his previous record by three feet. Knipp came into the sport through Head Coach Nick Bellamy, who was his weight-lifting instructor. Impressed by his strength, Bellamy invited him to toss the shot. For Knipp, it was love at first throw. Having set a new PR and finished in the top five on his first try, Knipp is thrilled.

“I feel great today,” Knipp said.

“Some of this is kind of new to me, but it’s cool to be down here,” he added.

Happy with the results, Knipp said he’d be back next year. In the meantime, he’ll have time to practice being explosive in the other sports he loves.

Sauser runs strong: It was also a first for Oelwein sophomore Conall Sauser to run the 3,200-meter race without his older brother Brennan, who graduated last year. It took some adjusting for Sauser, who lost not only his kin, but his rival.

“It was just a lot more fun with my brother,” Sauser said. “He was in most of the races that I was, so we could always push each other. So this year, I kind of had to learn how to push myself without him, which is hard.”

But Sauser found motivation in the other runners around him who admires. Kaden Lynch from Grundy Center was one.

“I started going with really good guys,” he said. “I go with people like that and they get me through it.”

The new motivation seemed to do the trick, putting him in fifth place with a time of 9:59.90 – and improvement of nearly 44 seconds over last year, when he finished 22nd.

Emerson Vokes from Grundy Center finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:01.2.

Lynch took ninth in 10:01.20 and Denver’s Neal Pinter was 11th in 10:09.30.

Strong run: In preliminaries, Aplington-Parkersburg came in strong for shuttle hurdles, finishing third to qualify for Saturday's finals with a time of 1:01.4.

“We’re looking forward to it, we ran a PR here, so we’re looking for a PR again, that’s our goal,” said Aidan Junker. “So we just want our best time, we’ve got some people to chase, so that’ll be good for us.”

Junker teammed with Kael Stotler, Nick Neuroth and Kaden Huttinger.

TOP FINISHERS (2A)

Aidan Junker, Kael Stotler, Nick Neuroth and Kaden Huttinger from Aplington-Parkersburg finished third in the shuttle hurdle preliminaries with a time of 1:01.4.

Evan Dorn, Isaac Larson, Chase Baumgartner and Kasey Wirtjes from Denver finished seventh in the shuttle hurdle preliminaries with a times of 1:02.16.

Colin Gordon, Cooper Hoy, Jacob Hoy and Tiernan Vokes from Grundy Center finished eighth in the shuttle hurdle preliminaries with a time of 1:02.75.

Jack Miller from Jesup finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 22-01.75.

TOP FINISHERS (3A)

Sam Roose, Jameson Toma, Marquis Olson and Asa Newsom from Waverly-Shell Rock finished eight in the shuttle hurdle preliminaries with a time of 1:01.68.

Zach Sildes from Independence finished fifth in the discus throw with a distance of 166-01.

