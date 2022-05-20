Back to Work: Despite second place finish, Jesup’s Lienau ready to get back to work

DES MOINES -- Carson Lienau set his sights on winning his fourth state title and second discus title after winning a shot put title on Thursday.

Yet, after launching a new personal best of 168-feet-2 with his first attempt in the discus, the Jesup senior finished in second.

Following the conclusion of the event Lienau said he was disappointed. Although, he acknowledged that he can look back at his prep career without a sour taste.

“At the end of the day, I am glad how it went,” Lienau said. “I really enjoyed my career…Track and field was pretty awesome.”

During his high school career, the three-time state champion said he grew to love track and field because of its ability to be perfected.

“I really love the sport of throwing,” Lienau said. “Doing other sports has allowed me to appreciate how fun throwing is…this is more technique best. You can really master it. It is not so much based off of how much talent you start off with.”

The J-Hawk said he still has a lot to work on before he can consider himself a master of the sport. He also added that he is excited to join the UNI track and field team next season and looks forward to the next practice session.

“I am excited to move on to the next chapter,” Lienau said. “I cannot wait to get out and practice...Maybe I will take a couple days off, but get back to work on Monday.”

Although he did not manage to win the state championship in discus, Lienau said he will use the opportunity to motivate him to get better as he continues to working on his mastery of throwing.

“The taste of losing does not sit well in my mouth,” Lienau said. “I think that sometimes you have to lose in life to learn lessons and really work on what you need to get better at.”

Waverly-Shell Rock junior battles back from Meniscus tear, places fifth in 400 Hurdles: Five months ago Waverly-Shell Rock junior Asa Newsom could not get around without crutches.

A meniscus tear delayed the start of his track season until late March and prevented him from getting the proper training.

Nonetheless, on Friday, Newsom became a state medalist in the 400 hurdles, placing fifth with a time of 56.20. While not happy with the time, the junior said he was thankful for the opportunity.

“400 hurdles did not go as I hoped,” Newsom said. “Shot myself in the foot. Put myself in lane one. Bottom line is this winter I was on crutches with a meniscus tear. So, it is just a blessing to be out here.”

Regardless of his injury and lack of training, Newsom set a high expectation for himself heading into the state meet, but added he had a simple goal.

“I wanted to win the 400 hurdles,” Newsom said. “The goal is to just compete. At the bottom line, that is the most you can do and have fun with it.

According to Newsom, his competitiveness derives from growing up in an athletic family.

Newsom’s older brother, Mosai, who plays football at Nebraska, and father, Marcus, head coach of Wartburg track and field, push him to compete and have foster a love of the sport.

“I say, in everything I do, I have to compete,” Newsome said. “Growing up being around the sport with my dad…I will forever love this sport because I see the way my dad competes in this sport and the passion he has for it. It means a ton.”

In addition to pushing him, he said he looks up to his father and brother.

“My dad and my older brother are really my biggest role models,” Newsom said. “I try to copy what they do every day.”

With Waverly-Shell Rock failing to advance to the Class 3A 4x400 finals, Newsom’s state track and field meet ended with Friday’s competition. However, the junior said he already has a plan and goal for next season.

“I am going to evaluate,” Newsom said. “I have a lot of things to working going into to next year…We will get back to work this summer. I will be back next year and the goal is to be a state champ.”

Other top eight performances by Northeast Iowa boys’ athletes:

Class 2A Distance Medley Relay:

Jesup (Parker McHone, Brody Clark-Hulbert, Carter Even, Nolan Evans), sixth, 3:39.44

Class 2A 110 Meter Hurdles Preliminary

Noah Sheridan (Jesup), fourth, 14.88

Parker McHone (Jesup), eighth, 15.19

Class 2A 4x200 Meter Relay

Denver (Zander Norman, Caylor Hoffer, Ethan Reiter, Ethan Schoville), fifth, 1:31.62

Class 2A 400 Meter Hurdles

Rhett Wardell (Dike-New Hartford), third, 55.16

Class 3A 400 Meter Hurdles

Asa Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock), fifth, 56.20

Wesley Spears (Waverly-Shell Rock), seventh, 56.33

Class 2A 4x100 Meter Relay Preliminary

Jesup (Parker McHone, Carter Even, Brody Clark-Hulbert, Noah Sheridan), eighth, 44.07

Class 2A 4x400 Meter Relay Preliminary

Denver (Zander Norman, Ethan Schoville, Micah Grier, Caylor Hoffer), third, 3:27.70

Dike-New Hartford (Michael Herber, Parker Latwesen, Nate Graves, Rhett Wardell), sixth, 3:28.22

Class 2A Discus

Carson Lienau (Jesup), second, 168-02

Blake Reichter (North Fayette Valley), fourth, 155-05

Class 3A Shot Put

Joseph Hjelle (Decorah), third, 58-08.25

Class 3A Long Jump

Haywood Stowe (Decorah), sixth, 21-04.25

