Athletes turn in strong performances despite rainy conditions at NICL Conference meet in Hudson

The first ever North Iowa Cedar League “Mega Meet” took place on a rainy afternoon and evening in Hudson, Thursday.

Sixteen boy’s teams and fourteen girl’s teams competed for All-Conference honors as a number of athletes turned in standout performances.

NICL coaches voted on MVPs for both boy’s and girl’s with two Jesup J-Hawks taking home the honors.

Senior Noah Sheridan earned the boy’s honor after winning two individual titles, anchoring the top shuttle hurdle relay and anchoring the winning 4x100 meter relay team.

Senior Amanda Treptow earned the girl’s honor after earning first place in the 800 meter race, leading off the top 4x800 meter relay, anchoring the top overall girl’s distance medley relay and second place in the 1500 meter race. Treptow will continue her track and field career at Wichita State.

Dike-New Hartford finished in first place as a team in the boy’s competition. The Wolverines earned 139 points as a team.

Wolverines head coach Will Reingardt said earning the team win felt amazing and described it as a ‘total team effort.’

“It feels good to see those kids’ hard work pay off in a big way, tonight,” Reingardt said. “It was fun to battle with [the other NICL team]…Great team effort tonight.”

Reingardt said his team travelled to the meet with a lot of excitement for the first ever “Mega Meet.”

“We were excited to get into this meet,” Reingardt said. “They were geared up, ready to go, ready to put their hard work into things.”

Grundy Center finished in second with 126 points, Jesup came in third with 104 points, Denver landed in fourth place with 103 points while Union earned fifth place with 50.50 points.

Oelwein (44), Aplington-Parkersburg (35), South Hardin (34), Wapsie Valley (30), East Marshall (16.50), BCLUW (16), Columbus Catholic (14), Sumner-Fredericksburg (11.50), AGWSR (7), Hudson (6) and Glad-Reinbeck (4.50) finished in places 6-16, respectively.

In the girl’s competition, Denver earned the top spot with 127 points as a team.

Cyclones head coach Abby Fliehler said her team entered the meet with confidence despite limited numbers of athletes.

“We only have 18 people,” Fliehler said. “We thought we could. It was a team goal at the beginning of the year. So, for it to actually happen, it was awesome.”

Also, in spite of the limited numbers, the Cyclones felt confident they could accomplish their goal heading into the meet, according to Fliehler.

“We had top seeds in most events,” Fliehler said. “They killed it. It was a full team effort.”

Fliehler added that the success at the NICL meet will help the Cyclones continue to grow in their confidence heading into the postseason.

“They feed off each other in all positive ways,” Fliehler said. “Our vibes good all the time.”

Dike-New Hartford finished in second with 114 points, Jesup placed third with 82 points, Union earned fourth place with 56 points while Aplington-Parkersburg rounded out the top five with 55.5 points.

Wapsie Valley (52), AGSWR (49), Sumner-Fredericksburg (40.33), Hudson (40), Grundy Center (36.50), BCLUW (33.66), East Marshall (27), South Hardin (14) and Oelwein (14) earned places 6-13 in the girl’s team competition.

BOY’S TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Logan Knaack, Grundy Center: 11.37; 2. Jerek Hall, Dike-New Hartford: 11.45; 3. Caylor Hoffer, Denver: 11.59; 200--1. Ethan Schoville, Denver: 22.82; 2. Logan Knaack, Grundy Center: 22.85; 3. Carter Even, Jesup: 22.94; 400--1. Ethan Schoville, Denver: 51.59; 2. Dayne Zinkula, Grundy Center: 52.21; 3. Parker Latwesen, Dike-New Hartford: 52.49; 800--1. Nolan Evans, Jesup: 2:04.40; 2. Soren Cleveland, Grundy Center: 2:05.53; 3. Parker Latwesen, Dike-New Hartford: 2:06.56; 1600--1. Ethan Sadler, Grundy Center: 4:32.42; 2. Brennan Sauser, Oelwein: 4:35.27; 3. Kaden Lynch, Grundy Center: 4:40.94; 3200--1. Brennan Sauser, Oelwein: 9:40.62; 2. Ethan Sadler, Grundy Center: 9:51.82; 3. Kaden Lynch, Grundy Center: 9:54.11; 110 Hurdles--1. Noah Sheridan, Jesup: 14.81; 2. Garet Kiel, Oelwein: 15.37; 3. Kasey Wirtjes, Denver: 15.68; 400 Hurdles--1. Noah Sheridan, Jesup: 55.80; 2. Rhett Wardell, Dike-New Hartford A: 56.21; 3. Tate Jirovsky, Grundy Center: 57.99; 4x100 Relay--1. Jesup A: 44.42; 2. Dike-New Hartford A: 44.57; 3. Union A: 45.59; 4x200 Relay--1. Union A: 1:33.64; 2. Denver A: 1:34.17; 3. Dike-New Hartford A: 1:35.31; 4x400 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford A: 3:27.97; 2. Denver A: 3:28.71; 3. Union A: 3:33.97; 4x800 Relay--1. Grundy Center A: 8:29.81; 2. Aplington-Parkersburg A: 8:35.54; 3. Dike-New Hartford A: 8:36.06; Sprint Medley--1. Union A: 1:37.50; 2. Wapsie Valley A: 1:38.40; 3. Grundy Center A: 1:38.57; Distance Medley--1. Jesup A: 3:43.04; 2. Dike-New Hartford A: 3:48.77; 3. Grundy Center A: 3:50.86; Shuttle Hurdle--1. Jesup A: 1:02.05; 2. Denver A: 1:03.62; 3. Dike-New Hartford A: 1:06.47; High Jump--1. Kasey Wirtjes, Denver: 5-10.00; 2. Tye Bradley, Denver: J5-10.00; 3. Colton McDonald, South Hardin: J5-10.00; Long Jump--1. Jerek Hall, Dike-New Hartford: 20-07.25; 2. Devon Kollasch, Dike-New Hartford: 20-02.00; 3. Parker McHone, Jesup: 19-08.00; Shot Put--1. Carson Lienau, Jesup: 56-01.75; 2. Cale Jensen, Dike-New Hartford: 50-01.25; 3. Carson Troyna, Aplington-Parkersburg: 47-07.25; Discus--1. Carson Lienau, Jesup: 163-03; 2. Patrick Brown III, Grundy Center: 137-03; 3. Darren Veld, AGWSR: 135-02;

GIRL’S TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Natalie Demai, Denver: 13.05; 2. Macie Graves, Dike-New Hartford: 13.24; 3. Elaina Hildebrandt, Denver: 13.38; 200--1. Natalie Demai, Denver: 26.54; 2. Anna Curtis, Denver: 27.32; 3. Macie Graves, Dike-New Hartford: 27.39; 400--1. Brynn Smith, AGWSR: 1:01.07; 2. Anna Curtis, Denver: 1:01.69; 3. Taylor Kvale, Dike-New Hartford: 1:02.55; 800--1. Amanda Treptow, Jesup: 2:25.59; 2. Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: 2:25.88; 3. Clare Wright, Jesup: 2:27.22; 1500--1. Addison Grady, Hudson: 5:02.51; 2. Amanda Treptow, Jesup: 5:11.91; 3. Amilia Condon, Union: 5:16.82; 3000--1. Addison Grady, Hudson: 10:30.73; 2. Reeve Ristau, Denver: 11:26.78; 3. Izzy Houts, Dike-New Hartford: 11:35.62; 100 Hurdles--1. Katelyn Zelle, Jesup: 16.52; 2. Olyvia Bellows, Aplington-Parkersburg: 16.77; 3. Ava Mills, Union: 17.00; 400 Hurdles--1. Taylor Kvale, Dike-New Hartford: 1:05.78; 2. Katelyn Zelle, Jesup: 1:09.28; 3. Kenna Paxson, BCLUW: 1:11.04; 4x100 Relay--1. Union A: 52.51; 2. Wapsie Valley A: 53.05; 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg A: 53.40; 4x200 Relay--1. Denver A: 1:50.54; 2. Dike-New Hartford A: 1:51.12; 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg A: 1:51.83; 4x400 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford A: 4:11.18; 2. Denver A: 4:15.74; 3. Wapsie Valley A: 4:18.35; 4x800 Relay--1. Jesup A: 10:04.10; 2. Grundy Center A: 10:04.30; 3. Denver A: 10:06.32; Sprint Medley--1. Denver A: 1:53.83; 2. Wapsie Valley: 1:54.58; 3. Dike-New Hartford: 1:55.27; Distance Medley--1. Jesup A: 4:23.96; 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg A: 4:23.96; 3. Denver A: 4:28.05; Shuttle Hurdle--1. Union A: 1:12.23; 2. Aplington-Parkersburg A: 1:12.67; 3. East Marshall A: 1:14.48; High Jump--1. Olyvia Bellows, Aplington-Parkersburg: 5-02.00; 2. Ava Olson, AGWSR: 5-01.00; 3. Aubrey Gates, Union: 5-00.00; Long Jump--1. Jadyn Petersen, Dike-New Hartford: 15-09.00; 2. Macie Graves, Dike-New Hartford: 15-05.50; 3. Isabel LaRue, Wapsie Valley: 15-00.75; Shot Put--1. Sydney Eggena, Denver: 40-06.25; 2. Abby Veld, AGWSR: 37-03.00; 3. Dahlia Gardiner, Grundy Center: 37-01.75; Discus--1. Sydney Eggena, Denver: 129-06; 2. Tayler Wessley, Dike-New Hartford: 112-09; 3. Elyse Trunck, Hudson: 105-02;

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0