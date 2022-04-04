Area schools compete at Cedar Falls Men's Quad meet

Cedar Falls High School hosted the Dike-New Hartford, Waterloo East and Waverly-Shell Rock boys track and field teams for the Cedar Falls Men’s Quad meet, Monday.

In a part of the year stricken with event cancellations due to poor weather, the Monday weather provided no obstacle to athletes at Cedar Falls High School.

“We definitely picked the best night of the week,” Cedar Falls head coach Dirk Homewood said. “We are super happy to be out here representing Cedar Falls track and field in some beautiful weather.”

Cedar Falls junior Jacob Kieler put one of the most notable performances of the day as he set a new school record in the high jump competition.

Kurt Lorenzen set the previous record set in 1977 at 6-feet-7-inches and Bryce Albaugh tied the record in 2019, but Kieler broke the 45-year-old record.

Kieler’s jump of 6-feet-7.5-inches also earned him first place honors at the meet.

Follow the junior’s record breaking performance, Homewood spoke highly of Kieler’s future in the event.

“He has a lot of potential to keep getting better in that event,” Homewood said.

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks showed out on the track during the meet. The Go-Hawks earned the top spot in five running events. It was a group effort as well as no Go-Hawks earned more than one running event title at the meet.

For Dike-New Hartford, Jerek Hall did it all. The Wolverines junior won the 200 meter dash and the long jump competition. He also competed as the third league of the third place 4x100 meter relay team.

Waterloo East Trojan Ian Lucas put together a strong showing on the oval as well. The senior finished third in the 400 meter dash while contributing on the Trojan’s 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relay teams.

TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Ryan Folkerts, Waverly-Shell Rock: 11.47; 2. Jerek Hall, Dike-New Hartford: 11.48; 3. Jacob Kieler, Cedar Falls: 11.54; 200--1. Jerek Hall, Dike-New Hartford: 23.27; 2. Ryan Finck, Cedar Falls: 23.81; 3. Mitchell Darst, Cedar Falls: 23.82; 400--1. Austin Dewey, Waverly-Shell Rock: 52.91; 2. Michael Herber, Dike-New Hartford: 53.17; 3. Ian Lucas, Waterloo East: 53.36; 800--1. Colin Johnson, Cedar Falls: 2:06.89; 2. Colby Cryer, Cedar Falls: 2.08.60; 3. Gavin Denholm, Cedar Falls: x2:09.11; 1600--1. Alex Horstmann, Cedar Falls: 4:32.69; 2. Nick Kepford, Waverly-Shell Rock: 4:48.62; 3. Luke Harman, Cedar Falls: 4:50.63; 3200--1. Colby Cryer, Cedar Falls: 10:21.77; 2. Jack Considine, Cedar Falls: 10:46.41; 3. Jacob Gibbs, Dike-New Hartford: 10:53.00; 110 Hurdles--1. Samuel Roose, Waverly-Shell Rock: 16.74; 2. Tyler Kenaga, Cedar Falls: 16.99; 3. Sidney Atkins, Cedar Falls: 17.44; 400 Hurdles--1. Wesley Spears, Waverly-Shell Rock: 57.96; 2. Morgan Hendrickson, Cedar Falls: 59.48; 3. Ande McMorris, Cedar Falls: 1:01.65; 4x100 Relay--1. Cedar Falls A: 43.87; 2. Cedar Falls B: x44.31; 3. Dike-New Hartford A: 45.55; 4x200 Relay--1. Waverly-Shell Rock B: 1:39.29; 2. Dike-New Hartford A: 1:39.34; 3. Waverly-Shell Rock A: x1:40.38; 4x400 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford A: 3:31.66; 2. Cedar Falls A: 3:34.85; 3. Cedar Falls B: x3:39.85; 4x800 Relay--1. Cedar Falls A: 8:25.73; 2. Cedar Falls F: x8:26.21; 3. Waverly-Shell Rock A: 8:48.41; Sprint Medley--1. Cedar Falls A: 1:39.13; 2. Dike-New Hartford A: 1:41.48; 3. Waverly-Shell Rock A: 1:41.88; Distance Medley--1. Cedar Falls A: 3:41.13; 2. Waverly-Shell Rock A: 4:13.92; 3. Cedar Falls B: x4:17.18; Shuttle Hurdle--1. Dike-New Hartford A: 1:04.12; 2. Cedar Falls A: 1:04.24; 3. Cedar Falls B: x1:09.55; High Jump--1. Jacob Kieler, Cedar Falls: 6-07.50; 2. Jace Hall, Dike-New Hartford: 5-08.00; 2. Robert Poyner, Waverly-Shell Rock: 5-08.00; Long Jump--1. Jerek Hall, Dike-New Hartford: 20-11.50; 2. Carter Ernst, Cedar Falls: 19-04.50; 3. Samuel Roose, Waverly-Shell Rock: 19-01.00; Shot Put--1. Cale Jensen, Dike-New Hartford: 50-05.50; 2. Nick Reinicke, Dike-New Hartford: 44-06.00; 3. Hogan Simmer, Cedar Falls: 43-07.50; Discus--1. Jake Peters, Cedar Falls: 131-11; 2. Brody Williams, Waverly-Shell Rock: 127-08.25; 3. Kael Martin, Cedar Falls: 123-07.50; 100 Wheelchair--1. Sam Spore, Union Community: 22.34; 2. Koda Beland, Cedar Falls: 25.23; 3. Xavier Conlin, Cedar Falls: 44.39; 200 Wheelchair--1. Sam Spore, Union Community: 52.27

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0