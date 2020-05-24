Aplington-Parkersburg's Sophia Jungling leaves legacy of success

“I just wanted to push myself. My dad would help me with that, and my nutrition has been something as I got older and more mature in my running that I knew I had to get better at if I wanted to be at the level that I’m at.”

While running can be an individual activity at times, Jungling enjoyed helping her high school teammates reach their potential.

“I’m not afraid to speak up for who I am or what I believe in,” she said. “That’s helped me evolve into the leader I am, along with the things I went through in my life, and the childhood that I had.

“A lot of people until this year really didn’t know about my past. I think now they understand why I’m so strong and why I’m the leader that I want to be. I just have a passion for that. I always wanted everybody to be their best.”

Pollock, who also coaches football at A-P, says Jungling is the type of leader he’s been waiting for in both sports.

“You know you’re going to have a good team when your best athlete is also the hardest worker,” Pollock said. “She’s definitely that type of person.