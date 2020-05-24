Aplington-Parkersburg's Sophia Jungling leaves legacy of success

PARKERSBURG — Sophia Jungling doesn’t stay down for long.
In the midst of a late-April week filled with disappointment and tragedy, the talented Aplington-Parkersburg multi-sport athlete turned to her support system of friends, family and faith and picked herself up.
Three days after the high school spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, Jungling’s mother passed away from a brain injury sustained during a fall. A relationship Jungling wanted to improve suddenly vanished alongside track goals she invested years towards achieving.
“There was a stretch there where everything seemed to be going downhill,” Jungling recalls. “I didn’t know what to do. There was a lot for me in that week, but I know that I’m strong and I got through it. I have a lot of good support. I had to really lean into my faith during that time and lean into some good friends and my family.
“If I just dwell in those moments, the bad times in my life, it doesn’t get me anywhere. I just have to get myself back up and keep moving, keep moving forward to who I want to be and to where I want to be as an athlete and a person.”
Mentally tough with a positive attitude, Jungling enters the University of Northern Iowa as an aspiring athletics director and a story of great success.
Individually, she placed among the top six at four state cross country meets while guiding the Falcons to a fourth place team finish her senior year.
Jungling’s athleticism also shined on the basketball court. She created havoc with steals at the top of a press, leading a 2019 state-qualifying team in scoring from her point guard position.
On the track, Jungling has the range to cover a 200 dash to a 3,000-meter run. She anchored a state championship sprint medley relay as a freshman and captured individual state titles in the 400 and 800 her junior season on a team that finished as Class 2A’s runner-up.
In total, Jungling has placed among the top three in 11 of her 12 career state meet events. Aplington-Parkersburg coach Alex Pollock entered this spring searching for the right combination that would allow her to contend for a four-event title exclamation point.
“The thing that really set her apart from a lot of her competition is just her willingness to compete,” Pollock said. “She didn’t like to lose. There are a lot of us that say that, but she was one that would always do something about it.
“With her it was practice and living to be successful. She would always be prepared.”
Jungling’s response to adversity early in life helped shape her into the person she’s become. The youngest of four siblings, she never had a traditional relationship with her mother, who battled alcoholism and depression.
“I kind of removed myself from her life when I was 10 or 11 and I always lived with my dad from there on out,” Jungling said. “I went and saw her on holidays and stuff. I just kind of kept my distance.
“As I got older I started feeling guilty about our relationship. I tried a little bit harder, but time got away from me and there’s still a lot of stuff that I do regret.”
Jungling says she still wouldn’t have traded her childhood for anything. Her grandparents Barb and Paul Jungling offered support, with Barb serving as a mother figure.
Sophia’s dad, Brian Jungling, was her role model and source of inspiration.
Father-daughter bonding time included training for 5K races. Sophia still recalls the look on her father’s face after she received her first major taste of success, winning a 400-meter race as a 10-year-old at the Hershey Track and Field Games which served as a youth state meet.
“He was so proud of me, and that’s a feeling that I just kept chasing,” Jungling said.
Jungling quickly embraced the discipline and structure that accompanies a runner’s lifestyle.
“When I was with my mom, I had to be independent and I had to be stronger,” she recalls. “I was always just trying to be the best I could be and to be better than everybody. When I would go run, I’d feel good and it was a way to get my mind off of things.
“I just wanted to push myself. My dad would help me with that, and my nutrition has been something as I got older and more mature in my running that I knew I had to get better at if I wanted to be at the level that I’m at.”
While running can be an individual activity at times, Jungling enjoyed helping her high school teammates reach their potential.
“I’m not afraid to speak up for who I am or what I believe in,” she said. “That’s helped me evolve into the leader I am, along with the things I went through in my life, and the childhood that I had.
“A lot of people until this year really didn’t know about my past. I think now they understand why I’m so strong and why I’m the leader that I want to be. I just have a passion for that. I always wanted everybody to be their best.”
Pollock, who also coaches football at A-P, says Jungling is the type of leader he’s been waiting for in both sports.
“You know you’re going to have a good team when your best athlete is also the hardest worker,” Pollock said. “She’s definitely that type of person.
“She’s one of the few that can be vocal but also do the work. She could put both of those qualities together, and she was always very encouraging to her teammates.”
Support from a pair of small communities that view athletic success as a source of pride enhanced Jungling’s high school years. One of her favorite memories was representing A-P at the Drake Relays and having competitors from the large Class 4A schools try and guess who the Falcons were.
“It always brought a smile to my face because small town, big heart,” Jungling said. “I took a lot of pride in representing my school and my town.”
As she prepares for collegiate track, Jungling will miss the deep connections formed with relay teammates she’s known since childhood. Unfinished business they hoped to take care of this past season will forever stay without a resolution.
“The people I race with in high school are the people I grew up with my whole life,” Jungling said. “Most of them were my classmates, my best friends. That is probably what hurt me the most, knowing I had to say goodbye to this chapter and so many good people.”
Location played a major role in Jungling’s decision to attend college in Cedar Falls. She had offers from programs such as Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin. Oregon, one of the nation’s top track programs, even sent Jungling an email asking her to visit.
“What worked best for me was UNI,” Jungling said. “They were willing to work with me individually to get to my goals and they have a good developed program for the 400, 800, mile.
“In my college decision, definitely the most important part was that I was able to stay close. My grandparents, cousins, aunts and family, they’d do anything to support me. ... Knowing that I’m close and they’ll be able to come to my meets — that means the world to me.”
