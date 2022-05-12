76 athletes earn automatic bids to state track and field

GRUNDY CENTER -- Grundy Center hosted the Class 2A District 3 track and field meet with 76 automatic bids to the state meet on the line.

With automatic bids awarded to the top two finishers in every event, every race or field attempt matter.

Although additional bids will be awarded to the top eight marks in each event across each district, the only way to guarantee a trip to Des Moines was a top two finish.

The Spartans came out on top of the boy’s competition, winning the district title with 120 points. Grundy Center received seven of the possible 38 automatic bids available in the boy’s competition.

Grundy Center head coach Chris Conger said winning a district title had been a goal set early in the season by the Spartans.

After failing to achieve their goal of a conference title last week, the Spartans capitalized on an opportunity to accomplish their second goal at home.

“It is a phenomenal feeling,” Conger said. “To get this on our home track, it is a phenomenal feeling and I am so happy for the kids.”

Dike-New Hartford finished in second with 116 points and eight automatic bids to the state meet. Jesup finished in third at 106 points while sending nine athletes to the state meet.

Denver finished in fourth with 88 points and two automatic bids while Belmon-Klemme finished in fifth place at 59 points with five automatic bids.

In the girl’s competition, Denver added a district title to go along with the conference title it won last week. The Cyclones score 125 points as a team and earned a meet leading 10 automatic bids to the state meet.

Denver head coach Abby Fliehler said it was a group effort that allowed the Cyclones to earn the district title. She added that, given the small number of girls on the team, some sacrifices had to be made in order to find the right combination.

“To do it with this small of a group is amazing,” Fliehler said. “The girls, unselfish, stepped into spots that they have not run all year…We are pretty pumped.”

Dike-New Hartford earned second place honors with 108.5 points and snagging seven automatic spots at state.

In third, with 82 points, Jesup managed to secure five bids to the state.

Union and Aplington-Parkersburg tied with 78 points, but the Knights earned four bids while the Falcons picked up three.

As a result of inclement weather, two districts were delayed until Friday, May 13. No results will be published until all districts have finished.

BOY’S AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme 2. Logan Knaack, Grundy Center 200--1. Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme 2. Blake Morgan, Eagle Grove 400--1. Dayne Zinkula, Grundy Center 2. Adam Schipper, Aplington-Parkersburg 800--1. Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme 2. Nolan Evans, Jesup 1600--1. Brennan Sauser, Oelwein 2. Ethan Sadler, Grundy Center 3200--1. Brennan Sauser, Oelwein 2. Kaden Lynch, Grundy Center 110 Hurdles--1. Noah Sheridan, Jesup 2. Parker McHone, Jesup 400 Hurdles--1. Noah Sheridan, Jesup 2. Kaden Huttinger, Aplington-Parkersburg 4x100 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford 2. Jesup 4x200 Relay--1. Denver 2. Union 4x400 Relay--1. Denver 2. Dike-New Hartford 4x800 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford 2. Grundy Center Sprint Medley--1. Belmond-Klemme 2. Dike-New Hartford Distance Medley--1. Belmond-Klemme 2. Jesup Shuttle Hurdle--1. Jesup 2. Dike-New Hartford High Jump--1. Nevan Foss, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2. Patrick Brown III, Grundy Center Long Jump1. Jerek Hall, Dike-New Hartford 2. Devon Kollasch, Dike-New Hartford Shot Put--1. Carson Lienau, Jesup 2. Cale Jensen, Dike-New Hartford Discus--1. Carson Lienau, Jesup 2. Brayden Sawyer, Grundy Center

GIRL’S AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Ayden Feske, Eagle Grove 2. Myah Pont, Union 200--1. Natalie Demai, Denver 2. Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford 400--1. Alyssa Stille, South Hardin 2. Aubrey Decker, Denver 800--1. Quinnlyn Schultz, Aplington-Parkersburg 2. Amanda Treptow, Jesup 1500--1. Amber Homan, Denver 2. Amanda Treptow, Jesup 3000--1. Lauren Youngblut, Union 2. Reeve Ristau, Denver 100 Hurdles--1. Kennedy Trca, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2. Mikayla Beisel, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 400 Hurdles--1. Taylor Kvale, Dike-New Hartford 2. Mikayla Beisel, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4x100 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford 2. Union 4x200 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford 2. Denver 4x400 Relay--1. Denver 2. Dike-New Hartford 4x800 Relay--1. Jesup 2. Grundy Center Sprint Medley--1. Denver 2. Dike-New Hartford Distance Medley--1. Denver 2. Jesup Shuttle Hurdle--1. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2. Aplington-Parkersburg High Jump--1. Olyvia Bellows, Aplington-Parkersburg 2. Mallory Becker, Jesup Long Jump--1. Addyson Jeske, Eagle Grove 2. Ava Mills, Union Shot Put--1. Sydney Eggena, Denver 2. Dahlia Gardiner, Grundy Center Discus--1. Sydney Eggena, Denver 2. Tayler Wessely, Dike-New Hartford

BOY'S TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Grundy Center, 120; 2. Dike-New Hartford, 116; 3. Jesup, 106; 4. Denver, 88; 5. Belmond-Klemme, 59; 6. Oelwein, 51; 7. Aplington-Parkersburg, 45; 8. South Hardin, 43; 9. Union, 41; 10. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 32; 11. Eagle Grove, 20; 12. Columbus Catholic, 19

GIRL'S TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Denver, 125; 2. Dike-New Hartford, 108.5; 3. Jesup, 82; 4. Union, 78; 4. Aplington-Parkersburg, 78; 6. Grundy Center, 70; 7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 53.50; 8. South Hardin, 53; 9. Eagle Grove, 39; 10. Oelwein, 34; 11. Columbus Catholic, 15; 12. Belmond-Klemme, 2

