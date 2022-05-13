76 athletes earn automatic bids to state track and field in Grundy Center

GRUNDY CENTER -- Grundy Center hosted the Class 2A District 3 track and field meet with 76 automatic bids to the state meet on the line.

With automatic bids awarded to the top two finishers in every event, every race or field attempt matter.

Although additional bids will be awarded to the top eight marks in each event across each district, the only way to guarantee a trip to Des Moines was a top two finish.

The Spartans came out on top of the boys' competition, winning the district title with 120 points. Grundy Center received seven of the possible 38 automatic bids available in the boy’s competition.

Grundy Center head coach Chris Conger said winning a district title had been a goal set early in the season by the Spartans.

After failing to achieve their goal of a conference title last week, the Spartans capitalized on an opportunity to accomplish their second goal at home.

“It is a phenomenal feeling,” Conger said. “To get this on our home track, it is a phenomenal feeling and I am so happy for the kids.”

Dike-New Hartford finished in second with 116 points and eight automatic bids to the state meet. Jesup finished in third at 106 points while sending nine athletes to the state meet.

Denver finished in fourth with 88 points and two automatic bids.

In the girls' competition, Denver added a district title to go along with the conference title it won last week. The Cyclones scored 125 points as a team and earned a meet leading 10 automatic bids to the state meet.

Denver head coach Abby Fliehler said it was a group effort that allowed the Cyclones to earn the district title. She added that, given the small number of girls on the team, some sacrifices had to be made in order to find the right combination.

“To do it with this small of a group is amazing,” Fliehler said. “The girls, unselfish, stepped into spots that they have not run all year…We are pretty pumped.”

Dike-New Hartford earned second place honors with 108.5 points and snagging seven automatic spots at state.

In third, with 82 points, Jesup managed to secure five bids to the state.

Union and Aplington-Parkersburg tied with 78 points, but the Knights earned four bids while the Falcons picked up three.

As a result of inclement weather, state qualifying meets in LeMars, Cherokee, Ridge View and Lawton-Bronson were postponed until today. The full state qualifier list will be released Saturday morning.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0