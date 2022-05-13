76 athletes earn automatic bids to state track and field in Grundy Center

ETHAN PETRIK
GRUNDY CENTER -- Grundy Center hosted the Class 2A District 3 track and field meet with 76 automatic bids to the state meet on the line.
With automatic bids awarded to the top two finishers in every event, every race or field attempt matter.
Although additional bids will be awarded to the top eight marks in each event across each district, the only way to guarantee a trip to Des Moines was a top two finish.
The Spartans came out on top of the boys' competition, winning the district title with 120 points. Grundy Center received seven of the possible 38 automatic bids available in the boy’s competition.
Grundy Center head coach Chris Conger said winning a district title had been a goal set early in the season by the Spartans.
After failing to achieve their goal of a conference title last week, the Spartans capitalized on an opportunity to accomplish their second goal at home.
Columbus Catholic junior Caleb Holthaus finishes first in his heat of the 100 meter dash during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
“It is a phenomenal feeling,” Conger said. “To get this on our home track, it is a phenomenal feeling and I am so happy for the kids.”
Dike-New Hartford finished in second with 116 points and eight automatic bids to the state meet. Jesup finished in third at 106 points while sending nine athletes to the state meet.
Denver finished in fourth with 88 points and two automatic bids.
In the girls' competition, Denver added a district title to go along with the conference title it won last week. The Cyclones scored 125 points as a team and earned a meet leading 10 automatic bids to the state meet.
Denver head coach Abby Fliehler said it was a group effort that allowed the Cyclones to earn the district title. She added that, given the small number of girls on the team, some sacrifices had to be made in order to find the right combination.
Union freshman Jailyn Petersen runs the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdles during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
“To do it with this small of a group is amazing,” Fliehler said. “The girls, unselfish, stepped into spots that they have not run all year…We are pretty pumped.”
Dike-New Hartford earned second place honors with 108.5 points and snagging seven automatic spots at state.
In third, with 82 points, Jesup managed to secure five bids to the state.
The Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Union and Aplington-Parkersburg tied with 78 points, but the Knights earned four bids while the Falcons picked up three.
Jesup senior Amanda Treptow runs the anchor leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
As a result of inclement weather, s
tate qualifying meets in LeMars, Cherokee, Ridge View and Lawton-Bronson were postponed until today. The full state qualifier list will be released Saturday morning.
Photos: Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center
Regional Track 1
Regional Track 2
Union sophomore Lauren Youngblut finishes first in the 3000 meter run during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Regional Track 3
Oelwein senior Brennan Sauser finishes first in the 3200 meter run during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Regional Track 4
Regional Track 5
Regional Track 6
Regional Track 7
Regional Track 8
Union sophomore Logan Rosauer runs the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Regional Track 9
Jesup senior Noah Sheridan runs the 4x110 meter shuttle hurldes during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Regional Track 10
Grundy Center junior Avery Dirks runs the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdles during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Regional Track 11
Union freshman Jailyn Petersen runs the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdles during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Regional Track 12
Regional Track 13
Denver junior Amber Homan nears the finish line of the distance medley during the Class 2A state qualifying track meet at Grundy Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Results and automatic qualifiers
Boys' team standings: 1. Grundy Center, 120; 2. Dike-New Hartford, 116; 3. Jesup, 106; 4. Denver, 88; 5. Belmond-Klemme, 59; 6. Oelwein, 51; 7. Aplington-Parkersburg, 45; 8. South Hardin, 43; 9. Union, 41; 10. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 32; 11. Eagle Grove, 20; 12. Columbus Catholic, 19 Girls' team standings: 1. Denver, 125; 2. Dike-New Hartford, 108.5; 3. Jesup, 82; 4. Union, 78; 4. Aplington-Parkersburg, 78; 6. Grundy Center, 70; 7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 53.50; 8. South Hardin, 53; 9. Eagle Grove, 39; 10. Oelwein, 34; 11. Columbus Catholic, 15; 12. Belmond-Klemme, 2 BOYS' AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme 2. Logan Knaack, Grundy Center 200--1. Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme 2. Blake Morgan, Eagle Grove 400--1. Dayne Zinkula, Grundy Center 2. Adam Schipper, Aplington-Parkersburg 800--1. Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme 2. Nolan Evans, Jesup 1600--1. Brennan Sauser, Oelwein 2. Ethan Sadler, Grundy Center 3200--1. Brennan Sauser, Oelwein 2. Kaden Lynch, Grundy Center 110 Hurdles--1. Noah Sheridan, Jesup 2. Parker McHone, Jesup 400 Hurdles--1. Noah Sheridan, Jesup 2. Kaden Huttinger, Aplington-Parkersburg 4x100 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford 2. Jesup 4x200 Relay--1. Denver 2. Union 4x400 Relay--1. Denver 2. Dike-New Hartford 4x800 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford 2. Grundy Center Sprint Medley--1. Belmond-Klemme 2. Dike-New Hartford Distance Medley--1. Belmond-Klemme 2. Jesup Shuttle Hurdle--1. Jesup 2. Dike-New Hartford High Jump--1. Nevan Foss, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2. Patrick Brown III, Grundy Center Long Jump1. Jerek Hall, Dike-New Hartford 2. Devon Kollasch, Dike-New Hartford Shot Put--1. Carson Lienau, Jesup 2. Cale Jensen, Dike-New Hartford Discus--1. Carson Lienau, Jesup 2. Brayden Sawyer, Grundy Center
GIRLS' AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Ayden Feske, Eagle Grove 2. Myah Pont, Union 200--1. Natalie Demai, Denver 2. Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford 400--1. Alyssa Stille, South Hardin 2. Aubrey Decker, Denver 800--1. Quinnlyn Schultz, Aplington-Parkersburg 2. Amanda Treptow, Jesup 1500--1. Amber Homan, Denver 2. Amanda Treptow, Jesup 3000--1. Lauren Youngblut, Union 2. Reeve Ristau, Denver 100 Hurdles--1. Kennedy Trca, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2. Mikayla Beisel, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 400 Hurdles--1. Taylor Kvale, Dike-New Hartford 2. Mikayla Beisel, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4x100 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford 2. Union 4x200 Relay--1. Dike-New Hartford 2. Denver 4x400 Relay--1. Denver 2. Dike-New Hartford 4x800 Relay--1. Jesup 2. Grundy Center Sprint Medley--1. Denver 2. Dike-New Hartford Distance Medley--1. Denver 2. Jesup Shuttle Hurdle--1. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2. Aplington-Parkersburg High Jump--1. Olyvia Bellows, Aplington-Parkersburg 2. Mallory Becker, Jesup Long Jump--1. Addyson Jeske, Eagle Grove 2. Ava Mills, Union Shot Put--1. Sydney Eggena, Denver 2. Dahlia Gardiner, Grundy Center Discus--1. Sydney Eggena, Denver 2. Tayler Wessely, Dike-New Hartford
