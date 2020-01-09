WATERLOO --- Special ticket purchase and admission procedures will be in effect for the Jan. 17 girls-boys basketball doubleheader featuring Waterloo East at Waterloo West.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with the girls’ game beginning at 6 p.m. Nobody will be admitted after 8:30 p.m.
All high school students must purchase tickets in advance. The general public may purchase tickets in advance or at the door on game day.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, contact the West Athletic Office at (319) 433-2707 or the East Athletic Office at (319) 433-2475.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.