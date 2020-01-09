{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO --- Special ticket purchase and admission procedures will be in effect for the Jan. 17 girls-boys basketball doubleheader featuring Waterloo East at Waterloo West.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with the girls’ game beginning at 6 p.m. Nobody will be admitted after 8:30 p.m.

All high school students must purchase tickets in advance. The general public may purchase tickets in advance or at the door on game day.

For more information, contact the West Athletic Office at (319) 433-2707 or the East Athletic Office at (319) 433-2475.

