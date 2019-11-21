{{featured_button_text}}
West-East-logos-combined

WATERLOO -- Tickets go on sale Nov. 21 for the Dec. 3 matchups between the Waterloo East and Waterloo West boys' and girls' basketball teams at East High.

Special ticket purchasing procedures are in place for both students and the general public. Contact the respective athletic offices at East and West for details.

West fans are asked to enter the building through Door 1, while East fans are asked to use Door 8. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. for the 6 p.m. doubleheader and no admission will be allowed after 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the East Athletic Office at (319) 433-2475 or the West Athletic Office at (319) 433-2707.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments