Thursday prep roundup: Columbus wrestlers split

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Columbus wrestlers secured a competitive dual split Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.

Columbus edged BCLUW-South Hardin, 39-34, and dropped a dual with East Marshall/GMG, 43-27.

Sam Hackett pinned both of his 132-pound opponents to lead the Sailors. Columbus’ Gavin Reed picked up a pair of wins at 106, including a 5:43 pin over East Marshall/GMG’s Brodie Augspurger. Carson Hartz won by pin and decision at 160 for the Sailors, and Aidan Schmitz won by decision and forfeit.

During the victory over BCLUW-South Hardin, Columbus received first-period pins from Caden Hartz (152), Ray Seidel (182) and Caleb Vesley (285).

Prep girls' basketball

At Clarksville, Kori Wedeking made seven 3-pointers as part of a 27-point night as No. 9 Clarksville rolled to a 65-22 win over Waterloo Christian Thursday.

The Indians (10-1) jumped out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never looked back.

Janet Borchardt added 11 for Clarksville.

Faith Trelka and Sidra Wheeler each had six for the Regents (3-10).