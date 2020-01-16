Thursday prep roundup: Clarksville girls down Waterloo Christian

CLARKSVILLE – Kori Wedeking made 7 3-pointers as part of a 27-point night as No. 9 Clarksville rolled to a 65-22 win over Waterloo Christian Thursday.
The Indians (10-1) jumped out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never looked back.
Janet Borchardt added 11 for Clarksville.
Faith Trelka and Sidra Wheeler each had six for the Regents (3-10).
CLARKSVILLE 65, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 22
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (3-10) – Amber Smith 2 0-0 4, Allison White 2 0-0 4, Autumn Borkowitz 1 0-0 2, Faith Trelka 2 1-2 6, Sidra Wheeler 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 1-2 22
CLARKSVILLE (10-1) – Cailyn Hardy 1 1-2 3, Janet Borchardt 5 1-2 11, Chloe Ross 3 2-4 9, Katie Stirling 1 0-0 3, Cheyenne Behrends 0 3-4 3, Sierra Vance 1 3-3 5, Rachel Borchardt 1 0-0 2, Kori Wedeking 10 0-0 27, Morgan Jacobs 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-15 65
Waterloo Christian;8;7;2;5 -- 22
Clarksville;18;16;12;19 -- 65
3-point field goal: WC 1 (Trelka). Clark 9 (Ross, Stirling, Wedeking 7). Total fouls – Waterloo Christian 17, Clarksville 8. Fouled out – None.
PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING
DEPTH LIFTS JEFFERSON PAST WATERLOO: Waterloo won five of 11 events during a 106-64 loss at Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday.
Junior Cade Shepard led Waterloo with three event titles. Shepard prevailed in the 100 backstroke (57.12) and 100 butterfly (56.56) and joined Ian Sabanagic, Andrew Christensen and Matt Loes on the victorious 200 medley relay team in 1:52.11.
Sabanagic secured a win for Waterloo with a time of 24.99 in the 50 freestyle, and was defeated by one-hundredth of a second in the 100 freestyle. Christensen won the breaststroke by four seconds in 1:10.52.
Boys’ swimming
JEFFERSON 106, WATERLOO 64
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Waterloo (Ian Sabanagic, Cade Shepard, Andrew Christensen, Matt Loes) 1:52.11, 2. Jefferson 1:53.39, 3. Jefferson 1:58.84.
200 FREESTYLE – 1. Anthony Lee (CRJ) 1:59.07, 2. Xander Scaglione (CRJ) 2:16.59, 3. Andrew Bickford (CRJ) 2:17.87.
200 IM – 1. Tristan West (CRJ) 2:30.98, 2. Carlo Dannenfelser (CRJ) 2:35.28, 3. Carter Prull (CRJ) 2:39.35.
50 FREESTYLE – 1. Sabanagic (Waterloo) 24.99, 2. Tate Kuennen (CRJ) 25.26, 3. Michael Guckenberger (CRJ) 25.34.
100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Shepard (Waterloo) 56.56, 2. Kuennen (CRJ) 1:01.93, 3. Carter Treadway (CRJ) 1:02.09.
100 FREESTYLE – 1. Dannenfelser (CRJ) 54.9, 2. Sabanagic (Waterloo) 54.91, 3. Christensen (Waterloo) 56.09.
500 FREESTYLE – 1. Lee (CRJ) 5:17.34, 2. Sammy Bodkins (CRJ) 5:42.99, 3. Kiefer Askam (CRJ) 6:14.43.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – 1. Jefferson 1:41.9, 2. Waterloo (Christensen, Shepard, Billy Hartson, Jackson Hiatt) 1:43.05, 3. Jefferson 1:51.78.
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Shepard (Waterloo) 57.12, 2. West (CRJ) 1:08.31, Prull (CRJ) 1:10.49.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Christensen (Waterloo) 1:10.52, 2. Griffin Lind (CRJ) 1:14.1, 3. Michael Guckenberger (CRJ) 1:14.63.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – 1. Jefferson 4:16.03, 2. Waterloo (Alex Johnston, Sabanagic, Loes, Hiatt) 3:58.89, 3. Jefferson 4:00.87.