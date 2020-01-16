Thursday prep roundup: Clarksville girls down Waterloo Christian

DEPTH LIFTS JEFFERSON PAST WATERLOO: Waterloo won five of 11 events during a 106-64 loss at Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday.

Junior Cade Shepard led Waterloo with three event titles. Shepard prevailed in the 100 backstroke (57.12) and 100 butterfly (56.56) and joined Ian Sabanagic, Andrew Christensen and Matt Loes on the victorious 200 medley relay team in 1:52.11.

Sabanagic secured a win for Waterloo with a time of 24.99 in the 50 freestyle, and was defeated by one-hundredth of a second in the 100 freestyle. Christensen won the breaststroke by four seconds in 1:10.52.