Three Columbus Catholic athletes sign to play college sports

Last week, Columbus Catholic senior Dallas Westhoff made his college commitment official when he signed with Indiana State. On Monday, two of his classmates joined him in celebration as they made their commitments to official.

Carter Gallagher and Faith Freshwater sat alongside Westhoff on Monday at Columbus Catholic’s high school gymnasium as the trio signed their national letters of intent to play college sports. Westhoff will play football at Indiana State, Freshwater will play volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Gallagher will play baseball at Iowa Western.

The three Sailors sat together as CHS Athletic Director Nick Petaros began the event by listing their various athletic accomplishments. From there, the individual recognitions began.

Freshwater was up first. One look at her stat line and it’s easy to see why she’s playing college volleyball. In 155 matches over her four year career, she compiled 709 kills on 1,712 attempts to go with 207 blocks, 568 successful serves on 679 attempts, and 88 aces. In addition to her outstanding career on the court, Freshwater was also a four year All-Academic.

UWLC head coach Amber Dunn sent an official comment read by Petaros.

“I am excited to have a student-athlete of Faith’s caliber joining our program,” read the statement. “She is a great student who works hard to be at her best in the classroom and on the volleyball court. Her explosive offense followed by her team first mentality will make her a great addition to Eagle Volleyball!”

Freshwater was straight to the point in her commentary after putting pen to paper.

“I’d like to thank all of my teammates from every year,” she said. “I’d like to thank my parents for always supporting me, especially whenever we had to go to club tournaments every weekend. I’m just excited for this next chapter.”

Westhoff was up next. The 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. linebacker was a full-time starter his freshman thru junior seasons. Westhoff suffered an injury at the beginning of the year that forced him to miss nearly the entire season. He was able to return for the Sailors’ two playoff games and led the team with 11 tackles in the final game of the year. As a junior, he was an All-State selection after compiling 106.5 tackles and as a senior was selected to the academic All-State team.

“It would’ve been easy to go into a depression and give up after his injury, but he didn’t do that,” said Sailors head football coach Brad Schmit. “I think for the young guys that’s something to look up to and hope to emulate. I think what he did in the dark shined brightly in the light.”

Westhoff was just excited to be making his commitment official.

“I want to start by thanking my parents for supporting me,” he said. “I’d also like to thank all of my past coaches and teammates for always pushing me to be a better player and a better person. I’d also like to thank everybody else who has helped me along the way.”

Finally, there was Gallagher. There wasn’t much Gallagher didn’t do in his time at Columbus Catholic. A two-time All-Conference basketball player, first team All-Conference golfer, a three year starter at QB with a 23-7 record in football. It was on the diamond where Gallagher shined the brightest, though.

A first team All-State selection as a junior, Gallagher batted .529 with three home runs and 49 RBIs last year. He’ll get one more run with the Sailors this season as well. His father, Mark Gallagher, also just happens to be his high school head coach.

“What I think of most as a coach is that in every sport that he plays he’s been put in the highest pressure situation,” said Mark. “A point guard in basketball, a quarterback, a shortstop, and whatever he is in golf, he’s thrived in all of them”

Carter echoed the sentiments of his classmates.

“First of all I’d like to thank my family,” he said. “All my teammates too for making me better. Then all of my past coaches...I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

No one knows exactly what the future holds for anyone. For three Columbus Catholic senior athletes on Monday, however, the present sure was sweet.

