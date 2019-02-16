DES MOINES — Make more room in the family room. Another Thomsen is bringing home a state championship bracket.
Union of La Porte City junior Jack Thomsen joined brothers Logan (one) and Max (four) with a victory in the Class 2A 138-pound championship match Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Thomsen scored early and continued to build his lead en route to a 10-3 decision over Chase McLaren of Atlantic.
For Thomsen, winning a title was all he was looking forward to all season, despite the success of his brothers before him.
“It feels the same winning this whether I had brothers who had won before or not,” said Thomsen.
“I was very confident gong into this match and was not nervous at all. I just wanted to hurry up and get the match over instead of having delays.”
Thomsen’s match was halted twice due to blood from a recurring injury above his left eye. The blood seemed to be more of a setback for Thomsen than McLaren himself.
“It just feels so good winning and I really like being at 138,” said Thomsen. “I knew I was the last match out there and wanted to get off the mat quickly. I won the title, but I know I still have work to do.”
Thomsen had fallen short of the top spot in his previous two trips to state, with a third-place finish last year.
Thomsen’s teammate, sophomore Adam Ahrendsen, fell behind early and his rally in the 152-pound title match fell short as he dropped a 16-8 decision to Spirit Lake Park’s Kyler Reick.
Union finished fourth overall with 60.5 points, just 2 1/2 back of Clear Lake and 3 1/2 behind Spirit Lake.
Meanwhile, it was a reversal of fortune for freshman wrestler Carter Fousek of Crestwood.
In an incredible 106-pound final, Fousek shook off a nervous start that saw him hit for stalling early and twice hit with cautions on restarts before winning in dramatic fashion.
Trailing 5-3, Fousek came out of the back side and scored a match-tying reversal with a single tick on the clock to force sudden victory against Burlington Notre Dame’s Blaine Frazier.
Then with just six seconds left in sudden victory, Fousek scored a state championship-winning takedown for a 7-5 win.
“I knew he was getting tired there at the end, and I knew I needed to get two to survive,” Fousek said. “He was slow getting up the first time we went down and I knew it was a matter of time. I went after him in the overtime with no fear and knew I was going to win.”
Fousek quickly flew past the crowd and jumped into the stands to meet his mom, who was in tears.
“My family knows that this is pretty important to me,” Fousek added. “They know I have worked my butt off to get where I am now, and it feels really exciting.”
Isaiah Weber of Independence was not as fortunate at 113 pounds, as his 2-0 early lead was extinguished by top-ranked Matthew Lewis of Centerville, who turned Weber for a pin at 2:57.
West Delaware of Manchester claimed the 2A team title. The Hawks became just the second team in the history of the tournament to win a championship without having a wrestler reach the finals. In fact, West Delaware didn’t have anybody finish higher than fourth, but had seven overall medalists.
Urbandale in 1996 is the only other program to have won without a finalist.
Other area state medalists were:
- Lincoln Mehlert of Union, eighth at 106
- Kolten Crawford of Union, seventh at 113
- Joe Sullivan of Osage, sixth at 120
- Kaden Anderlik of Crestwood, third at 120
- Averee Abben of Osage, eighth at 126
- Mason Cleveland of New Hampton, fifth at 126
- Riley Burke of Iowa Falls-Alden, seventh at 138
- Max Babcock of New Hampton, seventh at 145
- Cole Davis of Independence, fourth at 160
- Zach Williams of Osage, sixth at 160
- Colter Bye of Crestwood, third at 170
- Spencer Mooberry of Osage, sixth at 170
- Evan Rosonke of New Hampton, sixth at 182
- Andy Murphy of Decorah, seventh at 195
- Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont, third at 195
- Drew Evans of Independence, sixth at 285
