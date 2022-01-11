This week's Cedar Valley Stars are here

Welcome back to the Cedar Valley Stars of the week. We unveiled our first list right before prep sports went on break so it's been a few weeks. We're back, though, and there are a few standout athletes making their way onto the list. Let's get to it.

Ben Trost, senior, Columbus Catholic boys basketball

Trost has been the leading scorer for the Sailors this season, but last week he was on another level. He averaged 14 points while shooting 50% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc while grabbing four rebounds a game. Trost was nominated by his head coach, Dru Robinson. Robinson said:

"Ben has really transitioned into an all around player this year. He has the ability to get to the rim against taller guards and post up smaller players. With his shooting ability, he's able to score points in abundance. We've also asked him to guard the other team's best perimeter player and he's gladly accepted that challenge this season."

Jayden Mackie, senior, Aplington-Parkersburg boys basketball

Mackie, a returning first team All-State performer, has been sensational this year. He's 120 points away from hitting 1,000 for his career and is currently averaging 22.7 ppg. Last week was one of his finest yet as he scored 22 against DNH, 21 against Union, and 23 against Jesup. Mackie was nominated by his head coach, Aaron Thomas.

Tayvon Homolar, sophomore, Waterloo West bowling

Against Dubuque Senior last week, Homolar led all Wahawk bowlers with games of 233, 208 for a 441 total. He had an outstanding performance the week before winter break as well. During that week, he averaged 239.4 pins per game and led the entire state in scoring. He had scores of 513 and 515 in one meet, the first back to back 500+ scores West head coach Brandon Steen has seen in his tenure at West High.

"Tayvon is also a good student, great leader, and an excellent baseball player," said Steen, who nominated Homolar.

Sahara Williams, junior, Waterloo West girls basketball

Williams has been one of the top performers in the state this season and it has led to the Wahawks rising all the way up to No.3 in the 5A rankings. The returning first team All-State performer is averaging 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and 4.5 steals per game. The junior has received multiple Division I scholarship offers already with more on the way. Last week, she scored over 20 points in Wahawk victories over Waterloo East and Iowa City West. She was nominated by West head coach and athletic director Anthony Pappas, who said of her:

"She's done a great job on both ends of the floor for us as the anchor of our defense and on the offensive end as well."

