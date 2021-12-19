The 2021 Battle of Waterloo was one heck of a show

The 2021 Battle of Waterloo is officially in the books. The fact that the biggest wrestling tournament in the state was able to take place after we hadn’t been able to have it last year was an enormous victory in and of itself.

With that being said, it was the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks that pulled off the biggest victory of the weekend.

The WSR boys took home the Battle of Waterloo Championship Belt for the third time in the tournament’s history and the second time in the past three competitions. The Go-Hawks also brought home the girls championship. With this being just the second girls competition at the Battle of Waterloo, Waverly-Shell Rock becomes the first school to sweep the BoW finals.

There was little doubt going into the weekend that the Go-Hawks were contenders to win the whole thing. After all, they’ve won back-to-back traditional state team titles at the 3A level and seven in their history. Heck, one of their four individual state champions from last year is still around in Ryder Block. The way things have gone in the early going, there’s plenty of reason to believe that the Go-Hawks are on their way to another title.

“This is a big thing,” said 195 pound champion McCrae Hagarty. “We beat West Delaware from 2A, we beat Don Bosco from 1A and those are the top teams (in their class). Just coming out of here knowing that we can win is really sweet.”

The Go-Hawks’ final competition of the night came against the Dons, who had been dominant all weekend. In the Championship Pool, Don Bosco was able to squeak past West Delaware 30-29 before upending Indianola 40-22. WSR beat up on Indianola 49-18 before also squeaking by West Delaware 37-33. It all came down to the final match between the 3A powerhouse and 1A powerhouse. In the end, the bigger school won out with the Go-Hawks easily taking the win 50-14.

Still, the Dons had little trouble reaching the Championship Pool. They beat Waterloo East 70-6, Alburnett 49-21 and Ankeny 40-37 in the Barman/Miller Bracket to make it. They were also the champions of the Keith Young Invite just a few weeks ago. Rest assured, the Dons will be just fine.

Speaking of Waterloo East, their head coach found some real positive things to say after their weekend.

“The Trojans went 3-3 over the weekend taking 2nd in the 6 Pool,” said East head coach Christopher Tims via email. “Tremendous team effort by the Trojans. This is also the best performance of any Waterloo school in the tournament since its beginning. We are excited for what the future holds.”

On the topic of Waterloo schools, Cedar Falls had a weekend to be proud of at Young Arena as well. The Tigers edged an outstanding North Scott team 37-36 in the opening match of the Carter/Nelson Bracket before being edged out 38-29 by Linn-Mar. They were defeated in the third place match 48-28 by Valley, WDM, but took second place in Pool 4. That happened after they fell to Pleasant Valley 40-27, beat Alburnett 50-27, and defeated Charles City 62-18.

As for the other two Waterloo based teams, West took third place in Pool 8 as they were beaten by NH/TV 60-21 and Columbus Catholic 36-35. Catholic finished second after being defeated 63-15 by NH/TV and defeating West.

Denver finished third in Pool 7 to round out Cedar Valley teams.

In the consolation pool, Cedar Falls took home third place after downing Independence 30-18 and falling to North Scott the second time around 42-15.

Again, however, next to Waverly-Shell Rock, the real winners this weekend were wrestling fans. The 11th annual Battle of Waterloo actually happened, there were 32 teams, and we made it to the end after not having any tournament last season due to the pandemic. For butts to be back in the seats and wrestlers to be competing again, that’s a win for everyone.

