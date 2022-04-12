WSR falters in doubles, rallies in singles over Columbus Cath.

WAVERLY – The boys’ tennis team at Waverly-Shell Rock came from behind to win against Columbus Catholic on Monday. The Go-Hawks did so by rallying in singles after struggling in doubles.

On Monday afternoon, the Go-Hawks hosted the Sailors in head coach John Hubbard’s first game after the birth of his daughter last week. However, they had trouble at the start as Columbus Catholic won two of the three doubles matches. Senior Isaac Becker and junior Aidan Kelley won the third for WSR in a tiebreaker.

“With the doubles, these guys, this is really their second match of playing tennis together,” Hubbard said. “You practice together, but getting into a match and still learning each other and kind of just figuring out how each guy plays and reacts, and they work through it together and learn each other that way.”

The contest then moved into singles where Waverly-Shell Rock got their chance to push ahead of Columbus. This included Becker, who went 6-1 and 6-0 in two sets against sophomore Patrick Underwood.

“Both this week and last week he had the tiebreaker in doubles, so that kind of makes me more tired, but it felt good to keep our streak going,” Becker said. “It feels good to beat Columbus after getting beat my last two years.”

Waverly-Shell Rock won three more singles matches to Columbus’ two, helping them to edge out a final score of 5-4.

“[It’s the] second meet of the season and I think a lot of the guys are now kind of getting the sense of what it takes to compete for three-plus hours,” said Sailors head coach Nick Petaros. “Singles can be a grind at times. You have to kind of have that mentality of being able to hit the extra ball and put some pressure on them.”

As for the Go-Hawks, Petros expressed pride in his team for sticking with it to get the win.

"I was just proud of our guys," Hubbard said. "After going one-and-two in doubles, coming back to be ready and have a clean slate with a mindset of, 'let's go get it done' playing singles."

