West High coach learning with players

WATERLOO -- Despite a one-point loss, the boys’ tennis team at West High showed flashes of potential Tuesday evening, which their new coach says is a sign of good things to come.

The Wahawks fell 5-4 to Iowa City Liberty, but held their own. They finished the singles tied 3-3 with wins by Nick Kacer-Reynolds (6-1, 6-2), Will Klabunde (6-3, 6-1) and Camden Schneider (6-4, 6-1). It then came down to the doubles, with the best two of three matches settling the meet.

Jack Rikkers and Vir Patel lost the first double 0-6, 0-6. West was unable to secure the win despite a valiant effort by Kacer-Reynolds and Connor Heuthorst.

“They were definitely competitors and they gave their hardest and put in everything that they had," head coach Zach Heyerhoff said. "And we just need to work on our strategy and some of our technical ability.”

The Wahawks got one bit of consolation. Klabunde and Schneider won their match in a third set to break the tie and conclude the meet. Despite the loss, Heyerhoff believes that West has considerable promise, even with this being Klabunde and Schneider’s last season.

“There’s a lot of potential in these guys,” he said. “We’re only losing two seniors this year, so there’s a lot of younger guys sitting in JV learning and watching from this experience and they’re getting ready to come back next year stronger.”

It’s also been a learning experience for Heyerhoff, who played tennis for West as a student. As a first-year head coach, he’s working out the kinks that come with an inaugural season.

“I’m learning how to manage this team and how to strategize against other opponents because I’ve never been on this side of the fence," he said. "I’ve always been playing, so it’s a little bit different. I’ve got to adjust that way and I tell my players that they need to adapt and adjust.”

