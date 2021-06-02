Waterloo Columbus qualifies individuals for state tennis singles and doubles semifinals

WATERLOO – Avery Hogan grew up watching her older sister, Taylor, make four consecutive runs to the Class 1A state tennis doubles finals. What could have been Avery's first opportunity to compete on the state stage was delayed during last spring’s pandemic-canceled season.
Hogan’s Waterloo Columbus sophomore classmate, Sasha Hyacinth, also had to endure an additional 12-month wait to complete a dream of playing in the state tournament that she first had as an eighth grader.
Hogan and Hyacinth quickly settled into the atmosphere during their state debuts on Waterloo’s newly resurfaced Byrnes Park tennis courts on a picture-perfect Wednesday. Hogan teamed up with Columbus junior Chloe Butler to reach the semifinal round of the doubles draw, while Hyacinth cruised into the singles semifinals.
Hogan and Butler were placed together as a doubles pairing a week prior to postseason play. They’ve quickly bonded and found success.
The Sailors’ duo defeated Ballard’s Regen Halsne and Brynna Huen in the opening round, 6-2, 6-1, before posting a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Decorah’s Morgan Brauer and Cady Peterson. The third-seeded Hogan and Butler will face No. 2 seed Ally Burger and Courtney Carstensen of Cedar Rapids Xavier in Thursday’s semifinal round.
“I feel like we’ve improved a lot as we’ve played together more and more,” Hogan said. “We just know how each other plays and we can build each other up when we’re down.”
Butler says she’s seen Hogan make major gains with her serve and forehand throughout the season. Hogan now has one of the best forehands on the team.
“I’m really proud of all the hard work we’ve put in and it’s paying off,” Butler said. “We were both playing our best games and we just know how to keep each other up and keep pushing on.”
Hogan and Butler dropped the first game of each match before quickly recovering and finding the separation.
“They have improved their doubles game 60% throughout the year,” said Columbus’ veteran tennis coach Dave Will, who also serves as a math instructor at the school.
Elsewhere in the 1A doubles tournament, Union’s duo of sisters Alexa and Belle Weber that finished runner-up to Hogan and Butler in the qualifying meet opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez of Red Oak. The Webers then pushed top-seeded Yana Gaskell and Nellie Higdon of Fairfield to the limit in the quarterfinal round.
Gaskell and Higdon came up with powerful returns and passing shots on four consecutive points to break serve against the Webers with a 6-5 lead in the second set and advance, 6-3, 7-5. The Fairfield tandem will face Xavier’s Ella Tallett and Avery Link in the semifinal round.
The Weber sisters can still place as high as fifth after defeating Elli Hanson and Sophia Butler of Spirit Lake/Okoboji in the consolation quarterfinal round, 6-1, 6-4.
In singles, Hyacinth said she spent Wednesday focused on her serve and return game. The Columbus standout and tournament’s top seed defeated Kenna Morgan of Cherokee in the first round, 6-0, 6-1, before securing a 6-1, 6-0 quarterfinal win over Osage’s Victoria Schwarting.
“It’s tough being a No. 1 seed sometimes,” Will said. “Pressure doesn’t bother her too much.”
Hyacinth was in control throughout the day, often dictating points and finding opportunities to finish at the net.
“I like ending points fast,” Hyacinth said. “The sooner I get into the net, the faster the point is won. And the more I do that, the better off I am.”
Embracing the atmosphere of competing within a supportive team and in front of a large crowd on her home court, Hyacinth added, “I love the energy around here.”
Hyaninth will meet No. 4 seed Le Yuan Sun of Shenahdoah. No. 2 seed Miyako Coffey of Xavier and No. 3 seed Tess Paton of Fairfield will play in the other singles semifinal.
Columbus' Bre Phillips recovered from a first-round loss to Paten with consolation wins over Katy Roose of Pella Christian (6-4, 6-2) and Emily Blom of Pella, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6). Now a guaranteed state placewinner, Phillips can still finish as high as fifth.