Waterloo Columbus qualifies individuals for state tennis singles and doubles semifinals

Butler says she’s seen Hogan make major gains with her serve and forehand throughout the season. Hogan now has one of the best forehands on the team.

“I’m really proud of all the hard work we’ve put in and it’s paying off,” Butler said. “We were both playing our best games and we just know how to keep each other up and keep pushing on.”

Hogan and Butler dropped the first game of each match before quickly recovering and finding the separation.

“They have improved their doubles game 60% throughout the year,” said Columbus’ veteran tennis coach Dave Will, who also serves as a math instructor at the school.

Elsewhere in the 1A doubles tournament, Union’s duo of sisters Alexa and Belle Weber that finished runner-up to Hogan and Butler in the qualifying meet opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez of Red Oak. The Webers then pushed top-seeded Yana Gaskell and Nellie Higdon of Fairfield to the limit in the quarterfinal round.

Gaskell and Higdon came up with powerful returns and passing shots on four consecutive points to break serve against the Webers with a 6-5 lead in the second set and advance, 6-3, 7-5. The Fairfield tandem will face Xavier’s Ella Tallett and Avery Link in the semifinal round.