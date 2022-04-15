Tigers cruise by Trojans in MVC girls tennis dual

IOWA CITY – Tara Sagers has a simple message she delivers before every meet.

By imploring her team to "respect your opponent by giving them your best," the second-year Cedar Falls girls' tennis coach knows that no foe will be overlooked or taken lightly.

Tasked with facing an Iowa City West team that bore little resemblance to the state title contender that was expected before the season, Cedar Falls knew the Trojans would have plenty of talented competitors waiting for their chance to topple the Tigers.

"I liked that they just put it all out there," Sagers said after Class 2A No. 4 Cedar Falls dispatched the Trojans, 9-0, in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual Friday at Iowa City West High School. "The girls really stepped up and just got the job done. ... They walked out, they did their best and that is what needs to be done."

The win was the third in a row for Cedar Falls after opening the season with a loss at 1A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The Cedar Falls-Iowa City West matchup was originally scheduled for April 5, but was postponed due to weather. Before the season, many expected it to be a preview of a possible team state matchup, but Iowa City West was undone when eight of its nine returning letter winners elected not to compete this season.

Cedar Falls junior standout Maya Mallavarapu – a 2A state doubles champion last season – got the meet started in style at No. 1 singles with a powerful 6-0, 6-0 victory over Iowa City West sophomore, who was starting in place of senior Lindsey Henkenius.

"On a cold day like this, I just remind myself to move my feet a lot and to really move up on the ball," Mallavarapu said. "Be the first one to make a move on the point."

At Nos. 2, 3 and 5 singles, Cedar Falls junior Madison Sagers, sophomore Sriya Kalala and senior Molly Boevers dropped just one game apiece in posting convincing 6-0, 6-1 wins.

"I just tried to be aggressive," Madison Sagers said. "I am an aggressive player, so I just like to put the ball away as fast as I could. But obviously, keep the ball in play when needed to so just find the right shot and put it away when I can."

Cedar Falls junior Ella Seger stepped up in place of the injured senior Elena Escalada and recorded a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles against Trojans' sophomore Delmira Jara, while senior Riley Gesell filled in at No. 6 against Iowa City West junior Mara Caylor and earned a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4 victory in place of junior Katie Emmert, who was competing out of state with her club volleyball team.

"With some players out right now, we definitely had to be flexible," Mallavarapu said. "I am really proud of how the girls are handling maybe a not-so-typical lineup and it does show the depth that we have because we have been performing really well."

Mallavarapu and Sagers joined forces at No. 1 doubles and yielded just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Kalala and Seger made quick work of their Iowa City West counterparts at No. 2 doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout, while Boevers and freshman Nadia Patel capped the sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 doubles victory.

Cedar Falls will face Waterloo East and Waterloo West on Monday.

"At the end of the day, it is really about enjoying the team," Tara Sagers said.

