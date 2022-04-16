Stars align for Cedar Falls girls

IOWA CITY – The stars were seemingly aligned for the Cedar Falls girls' tennis team.

Poised to return five of the six players from last season's Class 2A state runner-up lineup, the Tigers received a preseason jolt when No. 1 singles player and defending state doubles champion Mira Keeran elected to utilize her final season of high school athletic eligibility to join the Cedar Falls track and field team.

The decision left the tennis team asking, "What now?"

What came next was a lesson in resiliency and adaptability.

"I think they were disappointed at first," second-year Cedar Falls girls' tennis coach Tara Sagers said after the Class 2A fourth-ranked Tigers blanked Iowa City West, 9-0, in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual Friday at Iowa City West High School. "Obviously losing a friend on the team and teammate. And they also were disappointed because having such a talented player helps push you to be better yourself. That was a tremendous loss in that aspect, but I think they have risen up to that challenge. They are looking like leaders. They are really looking like leaders and they are bringing the team together and trying to pull them all together. I don't know if we have ever had a team that has been so team-driven. They are just fantastic. They all get along so well."

That leadership responsibility extends from the top of the Cedar Falls lineup through every member of the roster. There is no team captain. Instead, a different team member is summoned before every meet in order to deliver the pep talk.

No one has shied away from the opportunity.

"I think that gives everyone a chance to be a leader," Sagers said. "It is kind of bringing them together that way."

With the team culture established, formulating a lineup with the capability to make another deep postseason charge was next in line. Last season, the Tigers arguably had three of the best players in the state in Keeran, her state champion doubles partner Maya Mallavarapu and Madeline Sagers, who placed fifth last season in state singles.

With two accomplished returners in Mallavarapu and Sagers – both now juniors – one would be hard-pressed to find a team in the state more prepared to slide two players into the top two spots in the singles lineup.

"I have been practicing all year round, so I definitely feel like I am ready," Mallavarapu said. "I am very excited for this season. We have had a few meets so far and they have been a lot of fun, so I am excited to see how the upcoming meets go."

The decision to team Mallavarapu and Sagers as doubles partners was also an easy one. The duo had been playing together since age 11 at Waterloo's Black Hawk Tennis Club. Long ago, the pair had developed a chemistry to complement the immense serve and receive power of Mallavarapu with the height and savvy net game of Sagers.

"When her serves are powerful, it makes it easy for me to poach up at the net," said Madeline Sagers, who possesses a volleyball background that enhances her instincts at the net. "Because the player doesn't have much control where the ball goes, so I like to look for those balls to put away."

Sophomore Sriya Kalala has earned the third spot in the Cedar Falls lineup, which continues her upward trajectory since receiving a burst of confidence while being pushed to three sets during last year's regional singles tournament.

"I had never seen her play better with more confidence," Tara Sagers said. "I could not be more proud of her. I felt really bad that she was the only one (of six in the Cedar Falls lineup) that didn't qualify (for state), but I think she is going to do great this year for us."

While Cedar Falls awaits the return of 2021 state doubles qualifier Elena Escalada to the fourth spot in the lineup – Escalada is recovering from a dislocated kneecap – the Tigers are picking up wins from players like junior Ella Seger, seniors Molly Boevers and Rylie Gesell, junior Katie Emmert and freshman Nadia Patel.

"It has been really nice to have them on our team," Madeline Sagers said. "It is fun to have new people join us on varsity and they have been playing really well this season so far."

The new-look Cedar Falls lineup got off to a rough start when the Tigers lost its opening dual at 1A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier. Since then, Cedar Falls has won its last three duals.

"That was our first meet of the season, obviously some nerves there," Mallavarapu said. "That has pushed us so far. We started the season out like that and I think that has motivated us to perform at our best at all the other meets and try to win as much as we can."

The Tigers will face Waterloo East and Waterloo West on Monday, then travel to Dubuque on Friday for matchups with 1A No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque.

"I think they are going to do the best they can," Tara Sagers said. "Really, our focus this year is to come out, do our best and have a great year and have fun and see what we can do...We just really want to embrace just having fun and enjoying the season."

