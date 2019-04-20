ELDRIDGE -- Waterloo Columbus won 26 of 27 matches on the day and eight of the nine championship matches at the North Scott Invitational girls' tennis tournament.
The Sailors walked off with the team title with 26 points while Clinton and Pleasant Valley tied for second with 12 points.
In singles, Columbus got championships from Taylor Hogan, Elysse Trost, Grace Sullivan, Margaret Harn and Bailey Sinnwell and a runner-up finish from Bella Fain, who lost in a tiebreaker.
In doubles, the Sailor teams of Hogan and Sullivan, Fain and Trost and Harn and Chloe Butler swept the titles.
"They all played well," said Columbus coach Dave Will. "We played some really good tennis. It was good competition for us, but we showed up today."
Boys' tennis
BUCHANAN, HAAG CHAMPS: Daniel Buchanan and Joseph Haag won the doubles championship and Waterloo Columbus took fourth in the team standings at Saturday's Pella Invitational eight-team boys' tennis tournament.
Buchanan and Haag defeated teams from Grinnell, Boone and Pella to reach the finals where the Sailor duo whitewashed Jason Thurman and Vasin Thurman of Fort Madison 8-0.
Columbus got an eighth-place singles finish from Alex Buser, who went 2-2 on the day. Dylan Mack also competed in singles and finished 1-2 in the double-elimination format.
Pella won the team title with 130 points. Grinnell was second at 105, Boone third with 70 and Columbus fourth with 65 points.
CF SPLITS PAIR: Cedar Falls stepped away from conference play and split a pair of dual meets Saturday, defeating Ames 6-5 before falling to Ankeny Centennial 7-4.
The Tigers got singles wins from Ben Campbell, Neel Shah, Cedric Hassman and Vikash Ayyappan against Ames and finished it off in the doubles.
Pranav Chandra, Neel Shan, Hassman and Ayyappan won their singles matches against Ankeny Centennial, but the Tigers were shut out in doubles.
WEST DROPS TWO: Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Hempstead defeated Waterloo West by 7-2 margins in Mississippi Valley Conference tennis action Saturday.
J.P. Richmond and Zach Heyerhoff both went 3-1 in their matches for the Wahawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.