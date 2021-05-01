 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday metro roundup: Columbus, Cedar Falls rule tennis courts
0 comments
top story
PREP TENNIS

Saturday metro roundup: Columbus, Cedar Falls rule tennis courts

{{featured_button_text}}

PELLA – Waterloo Columbus sophomore Sasha Hyacinth dropped just one of the 25 games she played over four matches, dominating the singles field Saturday at the Pella Invitational.

Competitors were restricted to either singles or doubles competition for this tournament format in which team scores were kept. Columbus won the six-team battle with 175 points. Oskaloosa was second with 100.

In the singles championship match, Hyacinth defeated Oskaloosa’s Jillian Jennings, 8-0.

Both of Waterloo Columbus’ doubles pairings reached the championship match. In that final, Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan defeated Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain, 8-2.

Erin Hollen of Columbus edged Katy Roose of Pella Christian for fifth place in singles, 9-8.

Cedar Falls teams sweep Iowa City

The Cedar Falls boys and girls tennis teams each recorded 9-0 wins against Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty on Saturday.

Cedar Falls’ Anurag Anugu won all 24 games that he played at No. 5 singles and the Tiger boys didn’t lose more than two games in any singles set during a windy day at the University of Northern Iowa tennis courts.

In Iowa City, the Cedar Falls girls were dominant in both doubles and singles.

Maya Mallavarapu and Mira Keeran won their No. 1 doubles match against Iowa City Liberty freshmen Leela Strand and Lucy Lohman, 6-0, 6-0. Madison Sagers teamed up with Mallavarapu for a 6-0, 6-1 win over City High’s Sarah Dockery-Jackson and Evelyn Wolfe at No. 1 doubles. Sagers and Elena Escalada each won 24 of the 25 singles games they played.

Summaries

Boys

CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 0

Singles

Neel Shah (CF) def. Ryan Bys, 6-0, 6-0. Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Paarin Rastogi, 6-1, 6-2. Param Sampat (CF) def. Jacob Mascardo, 6-1, 6-0. Sai Pranav Kota (CF) def. Ankur Karandiker, 6-0, 6-0. Anurag Anugu (CF) def. Carter Leick, 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Venem (CF) def. Cooper Davenport, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shah/Chandra (CF) def. Bys/Mascardo, 6-1, 6-1. Sampat/Kota (CF) def. Rastogi/Karandiker, 6-0, 6-0. Anugu/Venem (CF) def. Leick/Davenport, 6-2, 6-4.

CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY HIGH 0

Singles

Shah (CF) def. Mal Nye, 6-2, 6-1. Chandra (CF) def. John Nicknish, 6-0, 6-0. Sampat (CF) def. Owen Vanderlinden, 6-0, 6-1. Kota (CF) def. Sam Motto, 6-1, 6-0. Anugu (CF) def. Owen Ojile, 6-0, 6-0. Venem (CF) def. Doak Allgood, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Shah/Chandra (CF) def. Nye/Vanderlinden, 6-0, 6-2. Sampat/Kota (CF) def. Nicknish/Motto, 7-5, 6-2. Anugu/Venem (CF) def. Ojile/Allgood, 7-5, 6-1.

Girls

CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 0

Singles

Mira Keeran (CF) def. Sarah Dockery-Jackson, 6-1, 6-0. Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Evelyn Wolfe, 6-1, 6-0. Madison Sagers (CF) def. Sonya Lieby, 6-1, 6-0. Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Anita Venzke, 6-1, 6-1. Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Anabelle Nelson, 6-1, 6-1. Elena Escalada (CF) def. Grete Stainer, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Mallavarapu/Sagers (CF) def. Dockery-Jackson/Wolfe, 6-0, 6-1. Amjadi/Escalada (CF) def. Venzke/Nelson, 6-1, 6-0. Ella Seger/Dee Dee Benton (CF) def. Lieby/Stainer, 6-2, 6-1.

CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY HIGH 0

Singles

Keeran (CF) def. Ella Gilbert, 6-1, 6-3. Mallavarapu (CF) def. Leela Strand, 6-1, 6-2. Sagers (CF) def. Lucy Lohman, 6-0, 6-0. Amjadi (CF) def. Olivia Mirabto, 6-0, 6-1. Kalala (CF) def. Brooke Hildreth, 6-1, 6-0. Escalada (CF) def. Lauren Ajax, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Keeran/Mallavarapu (CF) def. Strand/Lohman, 6-0, 6-0. Sagers/Amjadi (CF) def. Bloom/Mirabto, 6-1, 6-0. Kalala/Escalada (CF) def. Hildreth/Sarah Roe, 6-1, 6-1.

Sasha Hyacinth 2021

Hyacinth

 Courtesy Photo

Summaries

Boys

CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 0

Singles

Neel Shah (CF) def. Ryan Bys, 6-0, 6-0. Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Paarin Rastogi, 6-1, 6-2. Param Sampat (CF) def. Jacob Mascardo, 6-1, 6-0. Sai Pranav Kota (CF) def. Ankur Karandiker, 6-0, 6-0. Anurag Anugu (CF) def. Carter Leick, 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Venem (CF) def. Cooper Davenport, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

Shah/Chandra (CF) def. Bys/Mascardo, 6-1, 6-1. Sampat/Kota (CF) def. Rastogi/Karandiker, 6-0, 6-0. Anugu/Venem (CF) def. Leick/Davenport, 6-2, 6-4.

CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY HIGH 0

Singles

Shah (CF) def. Mal Nye, 6-2, 6-1. Chandra (CF) def. John Nicknish, 6-0, 6-0. Sampat (CF) def. Owen Vanderlinden, 6-0, 6-1. Kota (CF) def. Sam Motto, 6-1, 6-0. Anugu (CF) def. Owen Ojile, 6-0, 6-0. Venem (CF) def. Doak Allgood, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Shah/Chandra (CF) def. Nye/Vanderlinden, 6-0, 6-2. Sampat/Kota (CF) def. Nicknish/Motto, 7-5, 6-2. Anugu/Venem (CF) def. Ojile/Allgood, 7-5, 6-1.

Girls

CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 0

Singles

Mira Keeran (CF) def. Sarah Dockery-Jackson, 6-1, 6-0. Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Evelyn Wolfe, 6-1, 6-0. Madison Sagers (CF) def. Sonya Lieby, 6-1, 6-0. Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Anita Venzke, 6-1, 6-1. Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Anabelle Nelson, 6-1, 6-1. Elena Escalada (CF) def. Grete Stainer, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Mallavarapu/Sagers (CF) def. Dockery-Jackson/Wolfe, 6-0, 6-1. Amjadi/Escalada (CF) def. Venzke/Nelson, 6-1, 6-0. Ella Seger/Dee Dee Benton (CF) def. Lieby/Stainer, 6-2, 6-1.

CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY HIGH 0

Singles

Keeran (CF) def. Ella Gilbert, 6-1, 6-3. Mallavarapu (CF) def. Leela Strand, 6-1, 6-2. Sagers (CF) def. Lucy Lohman, 6-0, 6-0. Amjadi (CF) def. Olivia Mirabto, 6-0, 6-1. Kalala (CF) def. Brooke Hildreth, 6-1, 6-0. Escalada (CF) def. Lauren Ajax, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Keeran/Mallavarapu (CF) def. Strand/Lohman, 6-0, 6-0. Sagers/Amjadi (CF) def. Bloom/Mirabto, 6-1, 6-0. Kalala/Escalada (CF) def. Hildreth/Sarah Roe, 6-1, 6-1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Steve Batterson discusses NFL draft prospects for Iowa Hawkeyes and Quad-City players

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News