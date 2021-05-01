Saturday metro roundup: Columbus, Cedar Falls rule tennis courts

PELLA – Waterloo Columbus sophomore Sasha Hyacinth dropped just one of the 25 games she played over four matches, dominating the singles field Saturday at the Pella Invitational.

Competitors were restricted to either singles or doubles competition for this tournament format in which team scores were kept. Columbus won the six-team battle with 175 points. Oskaloosa was second with 100.

In the singles championship match, Hyacinth defeated Oskaloosa’s Jillian Jennings, 8-0.

Both of Waterloo Columbus’ doubles pairings reached the championship match. In that final, Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan defeated Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain, 8-2.

Erin Hollen of Columbus edged Katy Roose of Pella Christian for fifth place in singles, 9-8.

Cedar Falls teams sweep Iowa City

The Cedar Falls boys and girls tennis teams each recorded 9-0 wins against Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty on Saturday.

Cedar Falls’ Anurag Anugu won all 24 games that he played at No. 5 singles and the Tiger boys didn’t lose more than two games in any singles set during a windy day at the University of Northern Iowa tennis courts.