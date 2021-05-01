Saturday metro roundup: Columbus, Cedar Falls rule tennis courts

PELLA – Waterloo Columbus sophomore Sasha Hyacinth dropped just one of the 25 games she played over four matches, dominating the singles field Saturday at the Pella Invitational.
Competitors were restricted to either singles or doubles competition for this tournament format in which team scores were kept. Columbus won the six-team battle with 175 points. Oskaloosa was second with 100.
In the singles championship match, Hyacinth defeated Oskaloosa’s Jillian Jennings, 8-0.
Both of Waterloo Columbus’ doubles pairings reached the championship match. In that final, Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan defeated Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain, 8-2.
Erin Hollen of Columbus edged Katy Roose of Pella Christian for fifth place in singles, 9-8.
Cedar Falls teams sweep Iowa City
The Cedar Falls boys and girls tennis teams each recorded 9-0 wins against Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty on Saturday.
Cedar Falls’ Anurag Anugu won all 24 games that he played at No. 5 singles and the Tiger boys didn’t lose more than two games in any singles set during a windy day at the University of Northern Iowa tennis courts.
In Iowa City, the Cedar Falls girls were dominant in both doubles and singles.
Maya Mallavarapu and Mira Keeran won their No. 1 doubles match against Iowa City Liberty freshmen Leela Strand and Lucy Lohman, 6-0, 6-0. Madison Sagers teamed up with Mallavarapu for a 6-0, 6-1 win over City High’s Sarah Dockery-Jackson and Evelyn Wolfe at No. 1 doubles. Sagers and Elena Escalada each won 24 of the 25 singles games they played.
Summaries
Boys
CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 0
Singles
Neel Shah (CF) def. Ryan Bys, 6-0, 6-0. Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Paarin Rastogi, 6-1, 6-2. Param Sampat (CF) def. Jacob Mascardo, 6-1, 6-0. Sai Pranav Kota (CF) def. Ankur Karandiker, 6-0, 6-0. Anurag Anugu (CF) def. Carter Leick, 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Venem (CF) def. Cooper Davenport, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Shah/Chandra (CF) def. Bys/Mascardo, 6-1, 6-1. Sampat/Kota (CF) def. Rastogi/Karandiker, 6-0, 6-0. Anugu/Venem (CF) def. Leick/Davenport, 6-2, 6-4.
CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY HIGH 0
Singles
Shah (CF) def. Mal Nye, 6-2, 6-1. Chandra (CF) def. John Nicknish, 6-0, 6-0. Sampat (CF) def. Owen Vanderlinden, 6-0, 6-1. Kota (CF) def. Sam Motto, 6-1, 6-0. Anugu (CF) def. Owen Ojile, 6-0, 6-0. Venem (CF) def. Doak Allgood, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Shah/Chandra (CF) def. Nye/Vanderlinden, 6-0, 6-2. Sampat/Kota (CF) def. Nicknish/Motto, 7-5, 6-2. Anugu/Venem (CF) def. Ojile/Allgood, 7-5, 6-1.
Girls
CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 0
Singles
Mira Keeran (CF) def. Sarah Dockery-Jackson, 6-1, 6-0. Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Evelyn Wolfe, 6-1, 6-0. Madison Sagers (CF) def. Sonya Lieby, 6-1, 6-0. Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Anita Venzke, 6-1, 6-1. Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Anabelle Nelson, 6-1, 6-1. Elena Escalada (CF) def. Grete Stainer, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Mallavarapu/Sagers (CF) def. Dockery-Jackson/Wolfe, 6-0, 6-1. Amjadi/Escalada (CF) def. Venzke/Nelson, 6-1, 6-0. Ella Seger/Dee Dee Benton (CF) def. Lieby/Stainer, 6-2, 6-1.
CEDAR FALLS 9, IOWA CITY HIGH 0
Singles
Keeran (CF) def. Ella Gilbert, 6-1, 6-3. Mallavarapu (CF) def. Leela Strand, 6-1, 6-2. Sagers (CF) def. Lucy Lohman, 6-0, 6-0. Amjadi (CF) def. Olivia Mirabto, 6-0, 6-1. Kalala (CF) def. Brooke Hildreth, 6-1, 6-0. Escalada (CF) def. Lauren Ajax, 6-0, 6-1.