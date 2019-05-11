WATERLOO -- A day that started by rolling water off the tennis courts ended in familiar fashion for Waterloo Columbus Saturday afternoon at Brynes Park.
The Sailors began pursuit of a seventh consecutive Class 1A state team title with 5-0 wins over Aplington-Parkersburg and Union in the opening two rounds of postseason regional play.
“It’s tough to come back after sitting around and waiting for the courts to dry,” Columbus coach Dave Will said, addressing a three-hour rain delay. “You lose your focus. They came back and played fairly focused. Considering the weather, we did very well.”
Senior Taylor Hogan has made a smooth transition into the top singles position for this year’s undefeated Columbus team. She finished with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories, often outlasting Union’s talented freshman Alexa Weber during lengthy rallies to clinch the fifth victory needed to secure that second dual.
“It’s really nice that we’re bringing all the pieces together,” Hogan said, addressing her team’s active lineup that hasn’t been at full strength throughout the entire season. “This is a really fun group. We have a lot of fun together, kind of mess around, but also keep it competitive and focused.”
Grace Sullivan is another returning leader and senior on this year’s Columbus team that graduated two players from last season's title run. She won three of her four sets by 6-0 scores at the No. 4 singles position.
“Taylor has done a nice job at No. 1 and Grace has grown up a lot,” Will said. “Grace has a very lively personality and she keeps the team loose.”
Bella Fain, Elysse Trost, Margaret Harn, Bailey Sinnwell and Chloe Butler also excelled for a Sailors team that dropped just six games during its five wins over A-P and just four games in five wins against Union.
“The season is coming to an end,” said Hogan, who has also won three state doubles titles. “This is the time we need to work hard, get focused and compete well.”
In Class 2A, Waterloo West’s season came to an end after a 5-0 loss to Mason City.
The Wahawks were led by Alyson Hurley. She won the first set before dropping a narrow second set and getting edged in a match tiebreaker by Mason City's Loren Andrews at No. 3 singles, 3-6, 6-4, 11-9.
West was even or leading in the second set of two matches singles matches that went unfinished. The delayed start forced the Wahawks to forfeit a doubles match after a player had to leave for work, ending the meet.
“We just found ourselves on the wrong end of a couple close games again,” West coach Brenton Kuchera said.
The Wahawks continue postseason play with the singles and doubles tournament Wednesday in Cedar Falls.
“Throughout the season we’ve talked about it’s about growth and development and improvement,” Kuchera said. “To that degree, it’s been extremely successful.”
