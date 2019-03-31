{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls swept three opponents to win Waterloo West High School's Wahawk Invitational boys' tennis tournament Saturday.

The Tigers defeated Decorah 7-2, Columbus 6-3 and West 7-1 on the way to 195 team points. Columbus finished second at 179 with Decorah third (109) and West fourth (93).

Pranav Chandra, Neel Shah and Vikash Ayyappan all went 3-0 for Cedar Falls.

Columbus got wins from Daniel Buchanan and Alex Feldman and a doubles victory from Buchanan and Joseph Haag in their loss to the Tigers, while West's Andrew Christensen was a singles winner against Cedar Falls.

