WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls swept three opponents to win Waterloo West High School's Wahawk Invitational boys' tennis tournament Saturday.
The Tigers defeated Decorah 7-2, Columbus 6-3 and West 7-1 on the way to 195 team points. Columbus finished second at 179 with Decorah third (109) and West fourth (93).
Pranav Chandra, Neel Shah and Vikash Ayyappan all went 3-0 for Cedar Falls.
Columbus got wins from Daniel Buchanan and Alex Feldman and a doubles victory from Buchanan and Joseph Haag in their loss to the Tigers, while West's Andrew Christensen was a singles winner against Cedar Falls.
