NICL Tournament: Columbus girls' tennis sails to victory

The Columbus Catholic girls' tennis team put together a strong performance at the North Iowa Cedar League tournament Monday.

Despite a cloudy, chilly day, the seven schools that make up the NICL competed in a round robin tournament at the Brynes Park Tennis Center.

The tournament presents a challenge of skill and endurance as each player competes in 108 games during the one-day event.

“They play 108 games, which is a lot of tennis,” Columbus head coach David Will said. “They are going to be tired tonight. It is cold and easy to get lethargic.”

Will noted the chilly conditions can cause the ball to play differently than when the weather is more favorable.

The Columbus Catholic Sailors earned a team victory with 60 points, four first place finishes during singles action and three first place finishes during the doubles competition.

Columbus senior Chloe Butler finished 6-0 in the number one spot to earn first place honors. She won her six matches 8-1, 9-0, 9-0, 5-4, 7-2 and 7-2.

In the number three spot, Sailors junior Alli Hagness earned the win after finishing a perfect 6-0. She dropped only two total games across her six matches with four perfect 9-0 sweeps.

Junior Avery Hogan also picked up a first place finish for the Sailors in the number four singles spot. She did not lose a single game throughout her six singles matches.

When asked what it took to put together a perfect 54-0 performance, Hogan said she needed to be consistent.

“I did not really think about it,” Hogan said. “But, as the day went on, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I could.’”

Will made certain to note the junior’s strong play and described it in glowing terms.

“That is a big achievement,” Will said.

Senior Erin Hollen rounded out the Sailors quartet of first place finishes with another 6-0 performance for Columbus. Hollen won her six matches with scores of 6-3, 9-0, 9-0, 8-1, 9-0 and 9-0.

Following the conclusion of singles action, Will said the Sailors played with intensity during the tournament and are getting better every day in every way.

“We played with a little intensity,” Will said. “But, we still have to get better. We have a ways to go still.”

During the doubles competition, the Sailors swept the competition with wins at all three spots.

Butler and Hogan earned the win in the number one spot, Hagness and Sophia Fain won in the number two spot and Erin and Rachel Hollen won in the number three spot.

Aplington-Parkersburg earned second place as with 50 points while also featuring multiple singles champions.

Falcons senior Lily Hovenga finished a perfect 6-0 to take home the top spot in the number two singles competition.

The battle for the number two crown was fierce as Hovenga narrowly edged out second place finisher Fain from Columbus, 5-4, in the first match of the day.

Hovenga won her other five matches 7-2, 9-0, 6-3, 8-1 and 8-1.

Junior Courtnee Alberts was the final singles champion of the day with a 5-1 record, losing only to Dike-New Hartford junior MaryClaire McCarter, who finished in third.

In her six matches, Alberts went 9-0, 9-0, 5-4, 4-5, 5-4 and 8-1.

Dike-New Hartford finished in third with 44.5 points, Union Community placed fourth with 35 points, South Hardin came in fifth with 27 points.

Grundy Center narrowly beat out Oelwein for sixth place with 18.5 points while Oelwein finished in seventh with 18 points.

