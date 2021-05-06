Metro tennis roundup: Cedar Falls coasts past Jefferson; Wash blanks West

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls won 14 of 18 contested sets by a 6-0 margin Thursday during a convincing 9-0 tennis dual win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Madison Sagers, Malina Amjadi and Sriya Kalala won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 margins. Keeran and Mallavarapu posted a 6-0, 6-0 doubles victory.

Washington sweeps WestCedar Rapids Washington posted identical 9-0 wins over Waterloo West’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams during Mississippi Valley Conference action.

In the Waterloo West boys’ home finale, lone senior Jackson Schmidt put together the closest result for the Wahawks on senior night.

Schmidt pushed Thor White into a match tiebreaker that White won, 10-8.

West’s Camden Schneider also lost a match tiebreaker in singles. Schneider and Connor Heuthorst dropped a match tiebreaker in doubles after winning the second set.

In the girls’ dual, West’s Sarah Rizvic was the only Wahawk to win multiple games within a set against a talented Washington team.

Decorah edges ColumbusAt Decorah, the Vikings edged Waterloo Columbus, 5-4, in a battle of strong Class 1A boys’ tennis programs.