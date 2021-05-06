 Skip to main content
Metro tennis roundup: Cedar Falls coasts past Jefferson; Wash blanks West
METRO TENNIS ROUNDUP

Metro tennis roundup: Cedar Falls coasts past Jefferson; Wash blanks West

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls won 14 of 18 contested sets by a 6-0 margin Thursday during a convincing 9-0 tennis dual win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Madison Sagers, Malina Amjadi and Sriya Kalala won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 margins. Keeran and Mallavarapu posted a 6-0, 6-0 doubles victory.

Washington sweeps WestCedar Rapids Washington posted identical 9-0 wins over Waterloo West’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams during Mississippi Valley Conference action.

In the Waterloo West boys’ home finale, lone senior Jackson Schmidt put together the closest result for the Wahawks on senior night.

Schmidt pushed Thor White into a match tiebreaker that White won, 10-8.

West’s Camden Schneider also lost a match tiebreaker in singles. Schneider and Connor Heuthorst dropped a match tiebreaker in doubles after winning the second set.

In the girls’ dual, West’s Sarah Rizvic was the only Wahawk to win multiple games within a set against a talented Washington team.

Decorah edges ColumbusAt Decorah, the Vikings edged Waterloo Columbus, 5-4, in a battle of strong Class 1A boys’ tennis programs.

Columbus won two of three doubles matches, but Decorah’s Gabe Anderson, Brendan Hunter, Edwin Holyoake and Noah Tapscott won in singles to secure the dual victory.

Joseph Haag and Alex Feldmann finished with a singles and a doubles win for Columbus.

Summaries

Girls

CEDAR FALLS 9, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 0

Singles

Mira Keeran (CF) def. Oliver Proctor, 6-0, 6-0. Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Cady Yokanovich, 6-0, 6-0. Madison Sagers (CF) def. Audry Bruns, 6-0, 6-0. Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Allie Barlow, 6-0, 6-0. Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Lily Schereekerest, 6-0, 6-0. Elena Escalada (CF) def. Cory Keeney, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

Keeran/Mallavarapu (CF) def. Proctor/Yokanovich, 6-0, 6-0. Sagers/Amjadi (CF) def. Barlow/Schereekerest, 6-1, 6-0. Kalala/Escalada (CF) def. Bruns/Keeney, 6-1, 6-2.

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 9, WATERLOO WEST 0

Singles

Kathryn Zylstra (CRW) def. Kathleen Hepworth, 6-1, 6-1. Katelynn Lock (CRW) def. Ava Shepard, 6-0, 6-1. Liberty Wickham (CRW) def. Sarah Rizvic, 6-2, 6-0. Josie Norris (CRW) def. Zonish Tahir, 6-0, 6-0. Chloe Palmer (CRW) def. Lily Duncan, 6-0, 6-0. Elizabeth Kaolin (CRW) def. Avaya Burnside, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Zylstra/Lock (CRW) def. Rizvic/Shepard, 6-0, 6-0. Wickham/Norris (CRW) def. Burnside/Tahir, 6-0, 6-0. Kaolin/Carli Cooper (CRW) def. Duncan/Chloe Corpman, 6-0, 6-1.

Boys

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 9, WATERLOO WEST 0

Singles

Grayson Zylstra (CRW) def. Will Klabunde, 6-0, 6-0. Nicholas Burkamper (CRW) def. Nick Reynolds, 6-0, 6-1. Benjamin Casey (CRW) def. Connor Heuthorst, 6-3, 6-1. Samuel Lindwall (CRW) def. Camden Schneider, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5). Thor White (CRW) def. Jackson Schmidt, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8). Logan Sherman (CRW) def. Cole Jennings, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Burkamper/Casey (CRW) def. Klabunde/Reynolds, 6-2, 6-1. Blade White/Colton Eilers (CRW) def. Heuthorst/Schneider, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5). T. White/Sherman (CRW) def. Schmidt/Jennings 6-2, 6-1.

DECORAH 5, COLUMBUS 4

Singles

Gabe Anderson (Dec) def. Jon Dobson, 6-3, 6-2. Joseph Haag (Col) def. Caden Branum, 6-2, 6-4. Alex Feldmann (Col) def. Daniel Skrade, 6-2, 6-2. Brendan Hunter (Dec) def. Alex Buser, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8). Edwin Holyoake (Dec) def. Simon Larsen, 6-3, 6-2. Noah Tapscott (Dec) def. Patrick Underwood, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Dobson/Haag (Col) def. Anderson/Branum, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-6). Feldmann/Buser (Col) def. Skrade/Tapscott, 6-2, 6-4. Hunter/Holyoake (Dec) def. Larsen/Underwood, 6-1, 6-0.

