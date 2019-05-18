WATERLOO — Cedar Rapids Xavier defeated Waterloo Columbus and Dubuque Wahlert Saturday in boys’ substate team tennis to advance to the May 28 state tournament in Des Moines.
Columbus got wins from Daniel Buchanan and Joseph Haag in the top two singles matches, but lost a pair of singles matches in tiebreakers and was then eliminated in doubles for a 5-2 final score.
Dubuque Wahlert earned its spot in the substate final by defeating Aplington-Parkersburg, 5-3.
Like Columbus, the Falcons took the No. 1 and 2 singles matchups behind Cameron Luhring and Aaron Price. Trailing 4-2 after singles, Luhring and Riley Oberhauser won at No. 1 doubles to pull A-P within a point, but the Golden Eagles won at No. 2 doubles to seal the victory.
Xavier topped Wahlert 5-2 in the substate final.
Girls’
tennis
CEDAR FALLS 5, MARSHALLTOWN 0: In Class 2A regional team semifinal action Friday, Cedar Falls whipped Marshalltown to take another big step toward becoming the school’s first team to qualify for the state team tournament.
Krisha Keeran and Vipsa Dodiya blanked their opponents while Mira Keeran, Malina Amjadi and Jamie Knox lost just one game each.
Cedar Falls tangles with Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 3 p.m. Monday for a state tournament berth.
Results
Boys’ substate tennis
C.R. XAVIER 5, COLUMBUS 2
Singles — Daniel Buchanan (Col) def. Brady Horstmann 6-4, 6-0, Joseph Haag (Col) def. Wes Johnson 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, Matthew Schmit (CRX) def. Jon Dobson 6-3, 7-6, Hugh Courter (CRX) def. Dylan Mach 6-2, 6-4, Garrett Coester (CRX) def. Alex Buser 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, Ethan Shimak (CRX) def. Alex Feldmann 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Johnson/Schmit (CRX) vs. Buchanan/Haag, did not finish,Horstmann/Courter (CRX) def. Dobson/Buser 6-0, 6-2, Coester/Shimak (CRX) vs. Mack/Feldmann, did not finish.
DUB. WAHLERT 5, APL.-PARK. 3
Singles — Cameron Luhring (A-P) def. Charlie Fair 6-0, 6-0, Aaron Price (A-P) def. Charlie Vandermillen 7-5, 6-4, Andrew Evans (DW) def. Carter Cuvelier 6-1, 6-4, Sam Pregler (DW) def. Riley Oberhauser 7-5, 6-3, Ricky Walker (DW) def. Owen Thomas 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, Mitch Pregler (DW) def. Aaron Bartels 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles — Luhring/Oberhauser (A-P) def. Vandermillen/Walker 6-1, 6-1, Fair/Evans (DW) def. Price/Cuvelier 6-3, 6-2, M. Pregler/S. Pregler (DW) vs. Thomas/Bartels, did not finish.
Girls’ regional tennis
CED. FALLS 5, MARSHALLTOWN 0
Singles — Krisha Keeran (CF) def. Emily Miller 6-0, 6-0, Mira Keeran (CF) def. Mary Kate Gruening 6-0, 6-1, Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Madi Finch 6-1, 6-0, Jamie Knox (CF) def. Olivia Brintnall 6-0, 6-1, Elena Escalada (CF) vs. Grace Fisher, did not finish, Vipsa Dodiya (CF) def. Hel Ter 6-0, 6-0.
