DENVER — Waterloo Columbus fought off Class 1A’s ninth-ranked Denver 2-1 in a girls’ soccer matchup Monday night.
The Sailors (2-2) took advantage of a strong wind at their backs in the opening half to create several scoring opportunities and finally cashed in when Julie Benda rocketed a ball into the net from 30 yards out in the 35th minute.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Denver had the wind in the second half and drew even with 35 minutes remaining on a penalty kick after Columbus was whistled for hand ball in the box off a corner kick.
The Sailors got their own penalty kick opportunity with 23 minutes to play when Jenna Schott was taken down right outside the box. Maddie Burr stepped up and buried the free kick and Columbus’ defense protected the lead the rest of the way.
It was the first loss for Denver, which had outscored its first two opponents by a combined score of 11-1.
Girls’ tennis
COLUMBUS 9, WATERLOO WEST 0: Waterloo Columbus rolled past metro rival Waterloo West without losing a set Monday in a 9-0 girls’ tennis victory.
Taylor Hogan and Elysse Trost were 6-0, 6-0 winners while Grace Sullivan dropped just one game in her win.
The Sailors improved to 4-0 on the season while West slipped to 0-4.
Boys’ tennis
COLUMBUS 9, OELWEIN 0: Waterloo Columbus dominated a boys’ dual tennis meet against Oelwein on a windy Monday, 9-0.
Daniel Buchanan, Joseph Haag, Jon Dobson and Dylan Mack all won 6-0, 6-0 for the Sailors, who face No. 2 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier Tuesday.
Golf
CF GIRLS WIN: Megan Sawyer and Amara Lytle finished 1-2 as Cedar Falls captured a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ golf quadrangular at Pheasant Hills Golf Course Monday.
Sawyer shot a 38 and Lytle finished at 40. Cedar Falls posted a team score of 167 while Dubuque Senior was second at 186.
COLUMBUS SWEEPS: Waterloo Columbus won both boys’ and girls’ triangular meets at South Hills Golf Course Monday.
Charlie Lorenz shot a 39 for medalist honors as the Sailor boys defeated Union and Wapsie Valley. Freshman Molly Fereday was the individual winner in the girls’ meet with a round of 45 as Columbus topped Union of La Porte City for the team title.
LIBERTY TOPS WEST: Iowa City Liberty defeated Western Dubuque and Waterloo West in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ triangular Monday at Timberline Golf Course.
Liberty posted a 198 team score while West finished at 226. Hayleigh Zikuda led West with a round of 52.
Summaries
Girls’ tennis
COLUMBUS 9, WAT. WEST 0
Singles — Taylor Hogan (Col) def. Meredith Eighmey 6-0, 6-0, Elysse Trost (Col) def. Regan Davis 6-0, 6-0, Grace Sullivan (Col) def. Ava Shepard 6-1, 6-0, Bailey Sinnwell (Col) def. Alyson Hurley 6-2, 6-1, Chloe Butler (Col) def. Sarah Rizvic 6-0, 6-2, Bre Phillips (Col) def. Quita Jackson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Hogan/Sullivan (Col) def. Eighmey/Davis 6-1, 6-0, Trost/Phillips (Col) def. Shepard/Hurley 6-1, 6-1, Sinnwell/Butler (Col) def. Rizvic/Jackson 6-1, 6-0.
Boys’ tennis
COLUMBUS 9, OELWEIN 0
Singles — Daniel Buchanan (Col) def. Dillon Arndt 6-0, 6-0, Joseph Haag (Col) def. Zach Wegner 6-0, 6-0, Jon Dobson (Col) def. Andrew Roete 6-0, 6-0, Dylan Mack (Col) def. Drake Logan 6-0, 6-0, Alex Buser (Col) def. Spencer Logan 6-0, 6-2, Alex Feldmann (Col) def. Colton Roete 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Buchanan/Haag (Col) def. Arndt/Wegner 6-0, 6-0, Buser/Dobson (Col) def. A. Roete/D. Logan 6-1, 6-3, Feldmann/Mack (Col) def. S. Logan/Ryan Mortenson 6-1, 6-3.
Girls’ golf
At Pheasant Ridge
Team scores — 1. Cedar Falls 167, 2. Dubuque Senior 186, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 197, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 211.
Individual leaders — 1. Megan Sawyer (CF) 38, 2. Amara Lytle (CF) 40, 3. (tie) Riley Martin (CF), Abby Marten (Senior) 41, 5. Ellie Braksiek (CRX), Libby Kramer (CRX) 44.
Cedar Falls — Sawyer 38, Lytle 40, Marten 41, Grace Considine 48, Tegan Schultz 48, Marley Richter 49.
At South Hills
Team standings — 1. Waterloo Columbus 206, 2. Union (La Porte City) 277, 3. Wapsie Valley (no score).
Individual leaders — 1. Molly Fereday (Col) 45, 2. Sophia Hanson (Col) 53, 3. (tie) Jenna Ward (Col) 54, Bella Lorenz (Col) 54.
At Peosta
Team standings — 1. Iowa City Liberty 198, 2. Western Dubuque 208, 3. Waterloo West 226.
Individual leaders — 1. Neely Maurus (ICL) 44, 2. (tie) Emilie Vaske (WD), Hannah Fangmann (WD) 48, 4. Cassidy Sundine (ICL) 49, 5. Grace Crimmins (ICL) 51.
Waterloo West — Hayleigh Zikuda 52, Kate Bazan 56, Maddie Dolan 56, Chase Dolan 62, Daniela Cajic 66, Josie Mills 74.
Boys’ golf
At South Hills
Team standings — 1. Waterloo Columbus 171, 2. Union (La Porte City) 182, 3. Wapsie Valley 221.
Individual leaders — 1. Charlie Lorenz (Col) 39, 2. Ben Sinnott (Col) 43, 3. (tie) Trey Mudd (Col), Lincoln Mehlert (Union), Devin Reel (Union) 44.
Columbus — Lorenz 39, Sinnott 43, Mudd 44, Ben Skyles 45, Don Patnode 45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.