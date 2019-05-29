A pair of metro doubles teams advanced to the semifinals with a pair of girls' state tennis victories Wednesday.
In the Class 1A tournament in Iowa City, Waterloo Columbus' Taylor Hogan and Elysse Trost defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier's Sarah Abu Nameh and Maddie Abu Nameh 6-0, 6-2 in their first match, then topped Lauren Dilulio and Caroline Bush of Davenport Assumption 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. They face Nichole Gilbert and Natalie Gilbert of Shenandoah in Thursday's semifinals.
In Class 2A at Bettendorf, Cedar Falls High sisters Krisha and Mira Keeran rolled into the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Paeton Morrow and Ava Torgerson of West Des Moines Valley and a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Kayla Nutt and Lauren Hird of Pleasant Valley. They play Kaylyn Chleborad and Allison Szalay of West Des Moines Dowling Thursday for a berth in the finals.
In other Class 1A results Wednesday, the Independence doubles team of Abby Davis and Megan Brock fell to the Gilberts from Shenandoah in the opening round, 6-1, 6-1 before being eliminated in the consolation first round.
Katie Wichman and Sadie Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Carroll Kuemper's Samantha Schwarte and Abby Boes. They dropped their second match, but bounced back with a consolation victory to remain alive.
Bella Fain and Grace Sullivan of Columbus defeated Morgan Bush and Lizzy Posthuma of Pella Christian 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 before being sent to the consolation bracket by Xavier's Emily Jasper and Miyahko Coffey. Fain and Sullivan then fell to the Abu Nameh team from Xavier.
In 1A singles action, Mara Frieden of Decorah defeated Casie Barba of Spirit Lake-Okoboji 7-5, 7-5 before falling to Anatta Charoenkul of Fairfield in the quarterfinals.
Margaret Harn of Columbus, Olivia Phillips of Waverly-Shell Rock and Bailey Sinnwell of Columbus lost in the opening round. Phillips bounced back to defeat Autumn Rausch of Spencer and Frieden in consolation matches but Harn and Sinnwell were knocked out.
In Class 2A singles matches, Malina Amjadi of Cedar Falls lost in a tiebreaker to Mackenzie Klein of West Des Moines Dowling 3-6, 6-0, 1-0, then posted a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ayva Bohr of Cedar Rapids Prairie. Jamie Knox of Cedar Falls fell to Caroline Chandler of Iowa City West 6-0, 6-1 and was eliminated by Emma Lassen of Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-6, 6-0, 1-0.
