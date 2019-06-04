Wrestling
- Former Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) national champion and Hall of Fame wrestler Eugene Lybbert died Saturday in Cedar Falls at the age of 89.
Lybbert, a native of Cresco, was an NCAA champion at 130 pounds in 1952 under coach Dave McCuskey. Lybbert also placed third at the 1951 NCAA Championships and won a national NAAU title in 1951 after placing second in 1949 and fourth in 1950.
After college, he became head coach for the Blue Earth, Minn., high school team and led that program to three consecutive state titles and a runner-up finish in four years before resigning to go into private business.
Lybbert is a member of the UNI Hall of Fame, the Dan Gable Wrestling Museum Hall of Fame, the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Football
- Iowa and Iowa State have extended their annual football rivalry two more seasons through 2025.
The Hawkeyes and Cyclones announced Monday that Iowa State will play in Iowa City in 2024, and the Hawkeyes will visit Ames the following year. Iowa and Iowa State have played each other since 1894, and they've done so every year since 1977.
The Hawkeyes, who hold a 44-22 advantage over the Cyclones, will play on the road against them in September.
Tennis
- A pair of Northeast Iowa high school tennis standouts have been named first-team all-state by the Iowa Tennis Coaches Association.
Aplington-Parkersburg's Cameron Luhring, a state champion in singles, and Waterloo Columbus' Daniel Buchanan, who was third in doubles with Joseph Haag, made the top team in Class 1A.
Rhett Peters of Union Community earned a spot on the 1A second team.
Track and field
- Former Cedar Falls High and Wartburg College star Faith Burt will be inducted into the Iowa Association of Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame in December.
Burt is one of six inductees, joining Marshalltown coach Tim Bell, former University of Iowa world-class hurdler George Saling of Corydon, former Dubuque Senior and University of Northern Iowa champion Rob Brock, North Linn and University of Missouri standout Ellen Reis and former Ottumwa Courier and Sioux City Journal sports writer and sports editor Terry Hersom.
Burt was part of 13 state championships at Cedar Falls High and was a three-time Drake Relays winner in the 100-meter dash. At Wartburg, she was part of 13 conference individual and relay titles and six NCAA Division III championships.
Miscellaneous
- Waterloo East's Mackenzie McCoy has signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Hawkeye Community College team next season while IKM-Manning's Amelia Vetter will join the RedTails' shooting sports team.
McCoy earned second-team all-division honors in the Mississippi Valley Conference as a junior while Vetter placed 48th in a field of 460 competitors in the state high school trapshoot.
