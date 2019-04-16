Basketball
- Iowa State announced the addition of Wake Forest transfer Lindsey Jarosinski to its women’s basketball team Monday.
Jarosinski is a 6-foot-5 forward from Medinah, Ill., who will be eligible for the 2020-21 season. She was ranked 44th nationally by Blue Star Basketball coming out of high school and played in 27 games for Wake Forest this past season.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks Vladislav Firstov and Matej Blumel earned high marks in the final rankings released Monday by the NHL Central Scouting service.
Firstov, a 17-year-old from Yaroslavl, Russia, ranked 23rd on the list of draft-eligible prospects skating on teams in North America this season. Blumel is 150th on the list.
Both Firstov and Blumel are currently committed to the University of Connecticut.
Tennis
- Waterloo West has announced the hiring of James McManus as the Wahawks’ new head boys’ tennis coach.
McManus was a high school state champion at Waterloo Columbus and competed collegiate at Coe College. He has also served as a tennis instructor and tennis professional at several clubs.
“We are very excited to have James take the reins of our boys’ tennis program,” West director of athletics Dr. Anthony Pappas said in a release. “We feel that he will do an excellent job and continue to grow our program.”
Miscellaneous
- Hawkeye Community College has signed several athletes to letters of intent for next season.
Cedar Falls senior Anthony Holman, La Porte City native and Waterloo West bowler Hunter Holman and Cody Eurich of Ravenna, Neb., will join the RedTails’ bowling team.
Fairfield’s Alison Godwin has signed to play volleyball at Hawkeye, while Waterloo girls’ soccer captain Mackenzie Meyer will play soccer for the RedTails.
