IOWA CITY — The Cedar Falls girls’ tennis team picked up a pair of wins on the road, Saturday.

The Tigers opened their day with a 6-3 win over the Iowa City High Little Hawks.

Cedar Falls dominated single matches in the contest, winning five out of six. Maya Mallavarapu took down Amelia Wolfe at the No. 1 spot, 6-0, 6-1.

Sriya Kalala won at No. 2, 6-2, 6-1. Franziska Schleicher gave the Tigers a sweep of the top three singles matchs, beating Vivian Tomek, 7-5, 6-2, at No. 3.

Nadia Patel and Diva Dodiya rounded out the Tigers’ singles winners with wins of 6-4, 6-3 at No. 5 and 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6, respectively.

Mallavarapu and Kalala combined for the lone doubles win, a 8-0 decision, to close out the victory for Cedar Falls.

In their next contest, against the Iowa City West Trojans, the Tigers won with a pair of doubles victories after splitting the singles matches.

Madison Sagers picked up a dominant win at No. 2, topping Anna Vasi, 6-0, 6-0.

Kalala won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0 while Patel took the No. 6 spot, 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Mallavarapu and Sagers won the No. 1 match, 6-1, 6-1. Schleicher and Patel won the No. 3 match, 6-0, 6-1.

Columbus at Pella Invite: The Sailors won the Pella Invite with a team score of 180.

Alli Hagness picked up a singles win over Emily Blom in the process while Avery Hogan and Kate Holton beat the Pella duo of Alloree Else adn Lily VanDusseldorp.

City West 9, West 0/City High 5, West 4: The Wahawks dropped a pair of road contests to the Little Hawks and Trojans, Saturday.

Down normal No. 1 player Sasha Hyacinth, the Wahawks did not pick up a singles or doubles win against City High, opening their day with a 9-0 defeat.

West rebounded, however, against City High with a pair of singles and a pair of doubles wins.

Anna Christensen picked up a big win at the No. 1 spot while Sedina Begic took the No. 2 spot, 6-1, 6-1.

Christensen and Begic won the No. 1 doubles match, handedly, 6-0, 6-0 and Avaya Burnside and Jessica Hageman won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-4.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Cedar Falls 5, City High 4/City West 9, Cedar Falls 0: The Tigers split their matches at home against the Trojans and Little Hawks.

Cedar Falls opened its day with a narrow win over the Little Hawks.

Shawn Wegmann Jr., Miko Patterson and Grant Redfern earned singles victories.

The duos of Wegmann Jr. and Edward Lin and Patterson and Redfern powered the Tigers to the win with doubles victories.

Cedar Falls closed out its day with a loss to City West in which the Tigers did not win a singles or doubles match.

City High 5,West 4/City West 9, West 0: The Wahawks dropped both of their home contests with the Little Hawks and Trojans.

West opened its day with a loss to City West before rebounding in a loss to the Little Hawks.

Nick Kacer-Reynolds, Benjamin Young and Kenan Sljivo picked up singles wins against City High.

Kacer-Reynolds and Sljivo kept the momentum going with a win in the No. 2 doubles match as the Wahawks narrowly fell to City High.