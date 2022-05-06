Grundy Center defeats Union 9-0 in clash of NICL teams

Despite head coach Jess Larison missing the meet to attend a wedding, the Spartans earned wins in all three doubles spots and in all six singles matches.

The duos of seniors Sloan Klar/Bryce Greiner, sophomore Tanner Laube/senior Trent Greiner and junior Julian Lampe/freshman Elias Cakerice won 10-6, 10-1 and 10-2, respectively.

In singles, the Spartans again did not falter as Laube returned to his winning ways with a victory in the No. 1 spot, 10-2.

Despite losing his first two matches of the season, both to Aplington-Parkersburg’s Tate Neymeyer, Laube said he entered Friday night’s competition with confidence.

“I came in here with confidence,” Laube said.

Laube added that he will need to regain some of his momentum and confidence heading into to the district meet next week.

“Right now, my momentum is iffy,” Laube said. “So, I will have to gain that back. At the beginning of the week, I thought I had more confidence than I did right not, but it will come back to me.”

Klar won in the closest match of the evening at the No. 2 spot, 10-6.

Similar to Laube, Klar said Friday night’s competition was a welcome opportunity to regain some confidence and put another win on the board.

“After having conference on Monday and a hard meet yesterday, it feels good to come out here and get a dub,” Klar said.

Bryce Greiner came away with the victory in the No. 3 spot, 10-4, after falling behind 3-2 early in the match.

Lamp also won 10-4 out of the No. 4 spot in the lineup while Trent Greiner and Elias Cakerice added 10-3 wins in the No. 5 and 6 spots.

Grundy Center will take on Columbus Catholic, Union, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Marion and Wahlert Catholic in the IHSAA District meet on Monday, May 9 at 9 a.m.

