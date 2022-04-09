Grand Slam: Columbus girls tennis shows out at Top Gun tournament

The Columbus Catholic girl’s tennis team won 24-of-27 matches in route to first place finish at the Top Gun Tournament at Brynes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo on Saturday.

The first games started as the thermometer read a brisk 40-degrees with a slight breeze, but the conditions did not stop the Sailors from bringing their A-game.

In the number one spot, Chloe Butler finished the day 2-1 with two wins by a score of 11-2 with her lone loss coming to the eventual champion Abby Struble of Clinton.

With a fully wrapped hand and two ailing toes, the Columbus senior described the tournament as a bit rough. She added that she was able to overcome her ailments to face the challenge of being a top lineup player.

“Being in the number one place, you always face people that are good,” Butler said. “My biggest challenge is facing that adversity and winning…but I was able to push through that and focus on the matches.”

In addition to her strong performance in the singles, Butler teamed up with junior Avery Hogan to finish in second place in the number one doubles competition with another 2-1 record.

Before jumping from the fourth spot to the number one doubles team, Hogan shined during the singles portion of the tournament.

The younger sister to former Iowa Hawkeye gymnast Sydney Hogan and current UNI softball player and diver Taylor Hogan, Avery showed the family may have saved the best for last. The junior won all three of her matches while winning 38-of-39 games.

Junior Sophia Fain starred in the number two spot for the Sailors. She competed in a number of marathon matches that lasted well past the end of the matches on other courts.

However, Fain picked up first place honors, winning all three of her matches 10-3, 8-5 and 13-0.

In doubles, Fain combined with the Sailors number three player Alli Hagness to win first place honors in the number two doubles spot. The duo won all three matches 10-3, 9-4 and 13-0. It is the second year in a row the duo has combined to win a doubles title at the Top Gun Tournament.

“It is really exciting because we have played doubles together since we were little,” Hagness said. “We won it last year too, but we moved up a spot and have both progressed.”

In addition, Fain said the win shows the hard work the duo has done.

“Leading up to this point, it is just proving all of our hard work is just paying off together,” Fain said.

Individually, Hagness also finished the tournament undefeated winning all three of her matches 10-3, 13-0 and 10-3.

Erin Hollen filled the fifth spot in the Sailors lineup. The senior finished the day in second place with a record of 2-1.

Rounding out the varsity lineup for Columbus Catholic, Bella Nelson took first place honors in the sixth lineup spot. Nelson finished 3-0 with wins of 9-4, 12-1 and 10-3.

Hollen and Nelson combined to take first place in the third doubles spot with an unblemished record, including wins of 8-5, 12-1 and 8-5.

As a team, the Sailors finished in first place with 33 points, narrowly edging out Clinton which finished with 26 points.

Maybe, it was the ‘beautiful day,’ but, following a brief award ceremony, a jovial head coach Dave Will said he felt his team played hard despite also noting the need for more work to accomplish the Sailors’ goals.

“It was a great day for a tournament,” Will said. “I told them they were going to play 78 games, they are going to be tired and they are going to work their tails off and they did…We did not play our best at the end, but we fought the whole way…we got a lot of work to do. It is a work in progress. Every day we try to get better and better.”

