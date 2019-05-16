Waterloo Columbus and Cedar Falls both made a little history Wednesday in girls’ regional individual tennis competition.
Columbus swept all four state qualifying spots (two in singles, two in doubles) at Byrnes Park to extend its streak to 49 years with at least one individual state qualifier.
Margaret Harn defeated teammate Bailey Sinnwell for the singles title while Taylor Hogan and Elysse Trost topped Bella Fain and Grace Sullivan in the doubles final.
Champions and runners-up from each regional site advance to state May 29-30 in Iowa City.
Class 2A Cedar Falls advanced a pair of players in singles and its top doubles team for the most state qualifiers in the history of the Tigers’ program.
In singles, Malina Amjadi held off Jamie Knox for the title 6-3, 6-1 while Krisha Keeran and Mira Keeran dominated their doubles final, 6-1, 6-0 to move on to state.
Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah and Independence also earned 1A state tournament berths Wednesday.
Olivia Phillips of W-SR earned a regional championship with a 6-0, 6-2 singles win over Mara Frieden of Decorah, and the Go-Hawks doubles team of Katie Wichman and Sadie Hansen defeated Abby Davis and Megan Brock of Independence 6-1, 6-3 for a title.
Regional tennis
Class 1A
At Waterloo
SINGLES
Semfinals — Margaret Harn (Col) def. Emma Spieker (S. Hardin) 6-1, 6-0, Bailey Sinnwell (Col) def. Sydney Latwesen (Dike-NH) 6-2, 6-2.
Championship — Harn def. Sinnwell 6-1, 6-2.
Third place — Spieker def. Latwesen 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
DOUBLES
Semifinals — Taylor Hogan/Elysse Trost (Col) def. Faith Hinz/Karsyn Stalzer (Iowa Falls-Alden) 6-0, 6-0 Bella Fain/Grace Sullivan (Col) def. Leslie Homeister/Regan Zinkula (Grundy Center) 6-3, 6-4.
Championship — Hogan/Trost def. Fain/Sullivan 6-2, 6-0.
Third place — Homeister/Zinkula def. Hinz/Stalzer 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.
At Waverly
SINGLES
Championship — Olivia Phillips (W-SR) def. Mara Frieden (Decorah) 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Championship — Katie Wichman/Sadie Hansen (W-SR) def. Abby Davis/Megan Brock (Independence) 6-1, 6-3.
Class 2A
At Cedar Falls
SINGLES
Championship — Maline Amjadi (Ced. Falls) def. Jamie Knox (Ced. Falls) 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Championship — Krisha Keeran/Mira Keeran (Ced. Falls) def. Natalie Kaiser/Riley O’Donnell (Dub. Senior) 6-1, 6-0.
