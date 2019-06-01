JOHNSTON — Waterloo Columbus didn’t vacate the Class 1A girls’ team tennis throne without a fight to the finish Saturday.
After six consecutive state titles, the Sailors surrendered their crown to Cedar Rapids Xavier by a 5-2 margin in a battle in which five of the seven matches went to tiebreakers.
Xavier won four of those tightly contested matchups and that was the difference as the Saints prevented Columbus from capturing the 21st state team title in the program’s rich history. The Sailors were making their 25th straight appearance in the state’s final four.
Columbus began the day with a 5-1 victory over Dubuque Wahlert when the Sailors pulled out the close wins. Grace Sullivan won her match in three sets while Margaret Harn and Bailey Sinnwell used 7-6 victories in the opening sets at No. 5 and No. 6 singles to propel them to wins.
In the final, Taylor Hogan rallied for a 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 win at No. 1 singles, but Xavier won at No. 3 and No. 4 in third-set tiebreakers. Bailey Sinnwell won at No. 6 singles and the Sailors still had a chance going into doubles. Xavier’s Miyako Coffey and Emily Jasper, however, edged Hogan and Sullivan 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 to end it.
In the Class 2A state tournament in Ankeny, Cedar Falls dropped a hard-fought 5-3 match to Ames in the semifinals and then fell to West Des Moines Dowling in the third-place match, 5-2.
The Tigers, making the first appearance at state in program history, suffered tough losses at No. 1 and No. 5 singles against Ames. At No. 1, Arunadee Fernando edged Cedar Falls’ Krisha Keeran 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 and at No. 5 the Cyclones’ Ally Roeth fought off Elena Escalada 4-6, 6-0, 1-0.
Mira Keeran and Vipsa Dodiya won their singles matches for Cedar Falls and the Keeran sisters won at No. 1 doubles before Ames secured the win in the No. 2 doubles match.
In the third-place contest against Dowling, both Keerans won their singles matches.
The 2A final was a rematch from a year ago when Iowa City West edged Ames 5-4 for the title. Saturday, the Cyclones avenged that defeat with a 5-3 victory.
Girls’ state tennis
Class 1A
SEMIFINALS
Columbus 5, Dub. Wahlert 1
Singles — Taylor Hogan (Col) def. Anna Freiburger 6-3, 6-0, Caroline Hutchinson (DW) def. Bella Fain 6-4, 6-1, Elysse Trost (Col) def. Macy Vance 6-2, 6-3, Grace Sullivan (Col) def. Sydney Timp 6-2, 5-7, 1-0, Margaret Harn (Col) def. Morgan Herrig 7-6, 6-3, Bailey Sinnwell (Col) def. Claire Walker 7-6, 6-3.
C.R. Xavier 5, Shenandoah 0
CHAMPIONSHIP
C.R. Xavier 5, Columbus 2
Singles — Hogan (Col) def. Miyako Coffey 3-6, 6-0, 1-0, Emily Jasper (CRX) def. Fain 6-0, 6-3, Sarah Abu Nameh (CRX) def. Trost 3-6, 6-4, 1-0, Maddie Abu Nameh (CRX) def. Sullivan 5-7, 6-3, 1-0, Courtney Carstensen (CRX) def. Harn 7-5, 6-3, Sinnwell (Col) def. Ally Burger 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Coffey/Jasper (CRX) def. Hogan/Sullivan 6-2, 4-6, 1-0.
CONSOLATION
Shenandoah 5, Dub. Wahlert 0
Class 2A
SEMIFINALS
Ames 5, Cedar Falls 3
Singles — Arunadee Fernando (Ames) def. Krisha Keeran 4-6, 6-1, 1-0, Mira Keeran (CF) def. Caitlyn Hanulikova 6-3, 6-3, Lauren Couves (Ames) def. Malina Amjadi 6-3, 6-1, Chloe Wilson (Ames) def. Jamie Knox 6-1, 6-3, Ally Roeth (Ames) def. Elena Escalada 4-6, 6-0, 1-0, Vipsa Dodiya (CF) def. Shria Chug 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — K. Keeran/M. Keeran (CF) def. Fernando/Couves 6-2, 7-6, Hanulikova/Wilson (Ames) def. Amjadi/Escalada 6-1, 6-3.
Iowa City West 5, W.D.M. Dowling 0
CHAMPIONSHIP
Ames 5, Iowa City West 3
CONSOLATION
W.D.M. Dowling 5, Cedar Falls 2
Singles — K. Keeran (CF) def. Kaylyn Chleborad 6-4, 6-0, M. Keeran (CF) def. Allison Szalay 6-0, 6-1, Sofia Sackett (Dowl) def. Amjadi 7-6, 6-7, 1-0, Mackenzie Klein (Dowl) def. Knox 6-4, 6-3, Isa Valverde (Dowl) def. Escalada 6-0, 6-1, Rockie Greenslade (Dowl) def. Dodiya 3-6, 6-1, 1-0.
Doubles — Chelboard/Szalay (Dowl) def. K. Keeran/M. Keeran 7-5, 6-3.
